How 5-Star CB Raylaun Henry Could Thrive at Texas A&M

After an exciting 2025 season that featured Texas A&M’s first 11-0 start since 1994, head coach Mike Elko was tasked with reloading his staff after losing coordinators on both sides of the ball.

The Aggies promoted from within, naming associate head coach Lyle Hemphill defensive coordinator.

“It’s a really good honor,” Hemphill said in a spring availability on March 17. “Growing up … in the 80s and 90s … this was the defense. That’s the vision I had. The number one thing we’re talking about is how hard we play. I know that everyone gets up here and says that, but I don’t know that anyone is going to coach it harder than I will.”

With a new leading man, A&M’s defense will enter the 2026 season united under one goal — returning to the College Football Playoff. But in the shadows of the offseason, the Aggies landed a highly-touted high school prospect with the skill set to thrive under Hemphill.

Five-Star CB Raylaun Henry One of Texas A&M's Top Commits

Jul 17, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In the mindset of a historic recruiting cycle, A&M added another five-star playmaker to Hemphill’s transfer-heavy secondary.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Raylaun Henry joins Elko’s roster from Baltimore, Maryland, as the No. 4-ranked cornerback in the 2027 class.

During his junior year at St. Francis Academy, Henry committed to A&M on Nov. 11, 2025, over prestigious programs such as Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.

Henry participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl, displaying his potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power Four level.

With an ideal blend of size and speed, Henry possesses the physical traits and athletic upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft prospect.

Perfect Fit for Lyle Hemphill's Secondary

Lyle Hemphill serving as Co-defensive coordinator at James Madison University. | James Madison University Athletics

Aside from raw talent, Henry joins an elite program in College Station centered around player development.

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Hemphill coached defensive backs and safeties at Power 4 programs such as Wake Forest and Duke, before assuming a leadership role in the Southeastern Conference.

“Growing up, my goal was to be an FCS defensive coordinator,” Hemphill said. “As I grew and times changed, my goals got bigger. My goal now is to be the defensive coordinator of a national championship team … I think this is a place where you can do it."

For a player with Henry’s ceiling, development matters just as much as talent. Fortunately, the five-star prospect will arrive in College Station under a coach who has spent years developing defensive backs at the highest level.

As Hemphill begins his first season as A&M’s defensive coordinator, Henry represents the type of player capable of turning his vision into reality.

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