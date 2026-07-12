Ranking Texas A&M's Top 5 Most Valuable Returning Starters for 2026

Heading into Mike Elko's third season as the head coach of Texas A&M, the Aggies are looking to replicate the level of success they reached last year for the first time in program history.

Now faced with the task of rebuilding the roster from the ground up after a giant offloading of players to the NFL, Texas A&M intends to lean on several of its key returning players to be the voice and reason for the newcomers and the team itself.

If Elko wants to re-light the spark in the 2026 season, he must put full faith and trust in the veterans to lead the command. Here are Texas A&M’s top 5 most valuable returning starters for the 2026 season.

5. DJ Hicks (DT)

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Hicks is a senior at Texas A&M, who has played his entire college career in College Station. Hicks has been an instrumental depth piece for years now, and Elko intends to use him in the same way, to create opportunities.

His ability to eat up double-teams and penetrate the A-gap is exactly what Elko looks for in order to keep linebackers like Ray Coney free to make plays. Hicks has the raw power necessary to disrupt game plans entirely by collapsing the pocket from the inside out.

4. Mark Nabou Jr. (C)

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2022, Mark Nabou Jr. has had an impact on the Texas A&M roster, and you can expect full effort from him every single snap in his upcoming redshirt senior year. SEC, and national championships are won in the trenches, and Nabou is the literal anchor of the offense.

When put in a position like starting center for four years, you can imagine the influence Nabou Jr. has on the field and in the locker room, and how much respect he must get from the roster and coaching staff. He brings a level of physicality and continuity to the offensive line that may be missing from younger starters.

3. Rueben Owens II (RB)

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an incredible 2025 campaign, Rueben Owens II is ready to replicate the Aggies success at any means necessary in his redshirt junior year. After splitting workloads and flashing game-breaking speed earlier in his career, he is now the clear-cut RB1, which gives him all the more opportunity to showcase his leadership and talent.

Owens II brings the explosive, home-run threat that forces defensive coordinators to stack the flats, which in turn opens up the Fightin' Farmers' incredible passing game to reach the next level. The 12th Man can expect 2026 to be the season Owens II proves that he is a top 10 running back in college football.

2. Dezz Ricks (CB)

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt junior Dezz Ricks brought in a ton of buzz in 2025, locking down a true starting position and revolutionizing the Aggie secondary. The former 5-star Alabama transfer has had a huge impact on the wrecking crew and is expected to be a bona fide defensive leader in the locker room this fall.

When facing the best opponents in college football, like SEC wide receivers, it is hard to expect more from Ricks after completely neutralizing passing attacks by holding targets to only 40% completion rate. Having a veteran shutdown corner on Texas A&M's side is an extremely necessary premium.

1. Marcel Reed (QB)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true captain of the team, redshirt junior Marcel Reed, is entering the 2026 season with more than big expectations, but Heisman conversations. In the Southeastern Conference, it is nearly impossible to have any success without the right QB at the helm, and Elko is certain that Texas A&M has their guy.

There is no single player more crucial to the Aggies’ 2026 success than Reed. His elite dual-threat capabilities are perfect for the modern SEC, giving Texas A&M a super dynamic ceiling. If Reed takes yet another leap in his passing consistency, which he has said on record needs to be improved, he has the capability to be a top 3 quarterback in the nation.

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