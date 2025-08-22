Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Early Season Preview - Keys To Victory
The Nov. 28th matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns has been circled on the calendar since the ending of the 2024 season. Both teams didn't reach their goal, but for the Aggies, the season was especially soured after losing against their bitter rival in their first matchup since 2011.
Mike Elko and his squad are hoping to get back on track this season, which includes a trip to the Forty Acres, a place the Aggies haven't won at in 15 years. While both teams have an immense amount of talent, the Aggies hope to get a different result when the two teams square off.
What are the keys to victory for Mike Elko's squad in the 2025 showdown?
Finding An Offensive Rhythm
The Aggies' offense wasn't bad in 2024, but they weren't particularly good either; in fact, they were middle of the pack in nearly every category except red-zone scoring percentage and their passing offense.
In the red zone, they were elite, scoring 91.3 percent of the time, which ranked 12th in all of FBS. They were an unbelievable 48-53 in the red zone against their opponents. Only five times during the season did they fail to score from within the 20-yard line. Unfortunately for the Aggies, two of those five times came against their heated rivals, after they went 0-2.
They started the game getting stopped on downs by the Longhorns' defense, and then in the fourth quarter of the 10-point loss, they were stuffed at the one-yard line by Ethan Burke. Two tough breaks for an Aggies defense that had been otherwise perfect in the red zone that season, a debilitating sequence of plays.
Then the passing game for Elko's team struggled. While the running game kept their afloat, yards in the air left a lot to be desired in 2024. They were ranked 107th in FBS in passing play percentage, opting to throw the ball 42 percent of the time. Yet, when they did opt to air it out, they weren't finding success. They ranked 84th in passing yards per game (211.5) and completion percentage (59.52), and 95th in interception percentage (3.27).
Finding success in their isn't just pertinent for the season, but when the Aggies go down to Austin, they will face one of the best front seven's in the country, so being able to air the ball out will help them find success on the ground like they wish to.
The Aggies will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns on Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT