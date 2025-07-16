Texas A&M Named Top-10 Offense in College Football
Could the Texas A&M offense go from a place of needed improvement to being a legitimate strength of the team in 2025?
According to Pro Football Focus, that looks like it very well may be the case for the Aggies. PFF ranked the top-10 offenses in college football heading into the 2025 season, and the Aggies found themselves among the teams listed.
"The Aggies may unleash the best rushing attack in college football next year," Max Chadwick writes. "They have a top-five running back unit, a top-five offensive line, one of the best rushing quarterbacks (Marcel Reed) and even a couple of wide receivers who are capable rushers (Kevin Concepcion and Terry Bussey)."
Top-10 Offense in College Football?
Even while this season will be the first full year that Reed gets as a starting quarterback, he is already garnering much hype. Much of that likely comes down to the flashes he showed in the games he played last season. However, some of that may even come down to the fact that Reed did get experience last season.
After opening the year as the backup to Conner Weigman, Reed eventually assumed the reins to the Aggies' offense on a full-time basis. He started in eight of his 11 appearances last season, throwing for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions, while completing 61.3 percent of his passes.
The passing game did leave some things to be desired, which even the Aggies have acknowledged. This was a point of emphasis over the offseason, but even with the extra work, what makes Reed special is his legs.
He rushed for 543 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries. He showed off his ability to create for himself with his legs throughout his snaps last season, and even while Texas A&M will want to throw the ball better, they will just rely on his legs.
Not only will the Aggies need Reed to improve as a passer. But they need their receiving corps to take the next step. They brought in some veteran contributors via the transfer portal, who are additions to a group that is still very young.
From Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson, the Aggies will be relying on those transfers to come in and make an immediate impact.
Then, furthering the ground game, the Aggies boast two returning running backs in Rueben Owens and Le'Veon Moss. After both suffered injuries last season, they will return to full health and hope to spark an electric run game.