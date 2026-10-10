Texas A&M Needs to Prove Its Arkansas Win Was More Than a One-Week Fix

Texas A&M football is about to take on its most daunting challenge yet, facing No. 14 Missouri, with an early-morning crowd hungry for revenge. On their tear through the 2025 season, the Aggies dissected the Tigers' defense to earn a commanding win in Columbia, but this year presents a completely different set of circumstances.

In 2026, the roles are pretty much flipped, with Missouri's quarterback Austin Simmons red-hot with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions and sporting a 4-1 record. The Aggies, on the other hand, are just 1-2 in Southeastern Conference competition with their lone victory over lowly Arkansas. However, their win may have provided the blueprint for success, which will mean far more than considering every game a must-win scenario.

It will take the same level of execution to thwart the Tigers in their own den, but it won't stop there if the Aggies want to save their season. If head coach Mike Elko wants to get to the promised land amidst sitting on the verge of a doomed season, the plan is already laid out; can they hold it down on their first step, though?

Is a simple approach all it takes for the Aggies to take over?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (7) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been said over and over again that the Aggies do not have that much margin for error, although it is true, the fact of the matter is that they need to keep what's working going. Against the Razorbacks, quarterback Marcel Reed was not asked to do much apart from the occasional contested throw, while the running game did the rest. Sure, Missouri will certainly be a more formidable opponent, but perhaps it's not too crazy to say A&M has what it needs to be successful already.

Thanks to the outstanding efficiency of the Maroon and White rookie tandem of KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker, there was finally a second layer to the offense as they accounted for three touchdowns. If the Aggies can keep the two rolling and maybe get the RB1 form out of Rueben Owens II, there's a chance to open up big plays from Reed when least expected.

Defensively, team captain safety Dalton Brooks got the latest of the Maroon and White's takeaways last week, and they have been cashing in on the opportunity to score afterwards. They have already surpassed their interception total from last year, and have done the same with points off of turnovers as well.

The upcoming competition with Missouri is an opportunity to sustain the process that has granted A&M its three wins and stay true to the inkling of an identity that has been established almost halfway through the season. The Tigers will have plenty of players who will not be playing at 100% and a handful not playing at all, so keeping the foot on the gas will be paramount to keeping Elko's unit alive in the SEC race.

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