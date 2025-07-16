Source: Texas A&M on Verge of Another Massive Commitment
Tylan Wilson, a four-star safety from Pascagoula (MS), is set to announce his commitment on July 18. Texas A&M is trending heavily in the final days.
A 2026 four-star safety from Pascagoula High School in Mississippi, Wilson recently took official visits after heavy summer interest, and Texas A&M appears to be in the driver’s seat — with Clemson and Arkansas rounding out his top group.
Wilson’s recruitment has remained relatively quiet publicly, but multiple sources indicate that Texas A&M has built the most momentum behind the scenes. One industry contact told Texas A&M Aggies on SI that “it would shock a few people around this recruitment if it isn’t A&M when he announces.”
Texas A&M Closing in on Versatile SEC-Caliber Safety
The 6-foot, 180-pound defender has long been considered one of the most instinctive safeties in the 2026 class. He brings excellent range in coverage, quick-twitch burst in the open field, and the ability to play downhill — making him a prototype fit for what Mike Elko and safeties coach Ishmael Aristide value on the back end.
Wilson finished his junior year with 82 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles — and has only improved during offseason camps. He’s a prospect who could slide between deep safety and nickel depending on scheme, and A&M has made it clear he would be a featured piece of the future secondary.
Should he commit, Wilson would join four-stars Brandon Arrington and Chance Collins to form one of the most promising young defensive back groups in the SEC for 2026. His physicality, football IQ, and fit within Elko’s system have separated Texas A&M from other suitors in recent weeks.
While Clemson and Arkansas remain involved, Texas A&M’s consistent communication and long-term vision appear to be winning out. With just days remaining until Wilson’s decision, the Aggies are viewed as the clear leader — and it would now come as a surprise if anyone else landed his pledge.
A commitment from Wilson would mark another win in Mississippi for the Aggies, who are starting to make real inroads in SEC country outside of Texas. His addition would not only strengthen A&M’s secondary but also build momentum as the program looks to secure even more top-100 talent before the fall. Now, we wait to see if the Aggies land the four-star talents come July 18.
