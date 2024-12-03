Texas A&M Aggies Secure Commitment Flip From 2025 3-Star QB Eli Morcos
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are adding to their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 early-signing period.
Per On3, Texas A&M has secured a commitment flip from 2025 three-star quarterback Eli Morcos, who had originally been committed to Tulsa since June 24.
A Lake Creek High School (Montgomery, TX) product, Morcos had an interesting list of offers, which included programs like Dartmouth, Navy, Appalachian State, Sam Houston State, UTEP and Louisiana. However, Texas A&M stood out as the most prominent program among the group, which possibly played a factor in Morcos' decision.
He took official visits to UTEP (June 19) and Tulsa (June 21) before making an unofficial visit to College Station on Saturday when the Aggies hosted the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Texas A&M offered Morcos on Monday, and it clearly didn't take long for him to come to a decision. His commitment comes after the Aggies lost five-star quarterback commit Husan Longstreet to the USC Trojans.
Morcos now joins a Texas A&M 2025 recruiting class that recently added Michigan flip and three-star quarterback Brady Hart along with five-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, who flipped from the Missouri Tigers. Other notable names in the class include four-star talents like defensive lineman DJ Sanders, safety Rashad Johnson, tight end Kiotti Armstrong, receiver Kelshaun Johnson and many more.
Over the past three seasons in high school, Morcos has gone 263 of 423 passing for 3,905 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 177 rush attempts for 1,184 yards and 19 scores along with seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
