Three Names in Contention for Texas A&M’s Backup QB Spot
Heading into the 2025 season, one of Texas A&M’s biggest question marks is at the backup quarterback position.
Unlike most teams with a question mark at the passer position, the Aggies’ dilemma is not who the starter will be. Redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed has the starting role locked down after his 2024 performance and his offseason improvements. The question that remains is who will be backing up the Nashville, Tennessee native?
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice about the stalemate between three players for the QB2 position on the depth chart.
Who Will Be Texas A&M’s Next Backup QB?
Behind Reed, the Aggies have no shortage of arm talent to choose from. Arguably the hottest name in the quarterback room, Miles O’Neill gave A&M fans something to look forward to in life after Reed. Hailing from Marblehead, Massachusetts, O’Neill was a four-star coming out of the Hun School of Princeton. In his first appearance for the Aggies, he completed five of six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico State.
“I’ve been very, very pleased with Myles,” Klein said. “He’s attacking the preparation. He’s attacking every day in practice, which is really, really impressive for a young player like he is.”
Over the offseason, the Aggies also added graduate transfer Jacob Zeno out of UAB. With the Blazers, Zeno completed 419 of his 599 attempts for 4,666 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons. He started the first four games last season before an injury to his non-throwing shoulder ended his campaign.
“Jacob Zeno has come in understanding the offense a little better,” Klein said. “I think it jumped on him a little bit in the spring, but I was really, really excited to see the strides that he’s made.”
The Fightin’ Farmers also brought in Brady Hart, a consensus four-star freshman gunslinger. In his time at Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida, Hart completed 509 of 757 attempts for 7,476 yards and 78 touchdowns.
“Brady Hart’s done a really, really nice job coming in early, obviously,” Klein said. “He has made some really, really nice throws the first couple of days.”
Despite being the youngest out of the bunch, Hart has put himself in a favorable spot to land the backup role.
“It’s going to be competitive the whole way,” Klein said. “At the end of the day, the depth chart isn’t what matters. What matters is we play winning football at the quarterback position for our team, and that’s going to take all of us to help get it done.”