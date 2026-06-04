Texas A&M Predicted to Lose WR Recruiting Battle to Washington Huskies

The Texas A&M Aggies have had no shortage of success on the recruiting trail this offseason as they continue to build for their 2027 class and beyond.

Of course, the obvious reality is that Texas A&M can't win every recruiting battle, or else they would have no one to play against. The Aggies could be on the verge of experiencing defeat in that regard, something Texas A&M fans are not used to in the Mike Elko era.

The Aggies were previously announced as a finalist for 2027 four-star wide receiver Dontay Tyson, but it appears Texas A&M is trending down ahead of his official visit to College Station on June 12.

Washington Predicted to Beat Texas A&M for 4-Star WR Dontay Tyson

Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) and wide receiver Omari Evans (5) celebrate after a touchdown scored by Mohammed during the first against the Purdue Boilermakers half at Husky Stadium. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyson has been crystal balled by 247Sports to commit to the Washington Huskies, who hosted him on an official visit May 29.

Nothing is official yet, but the Aggies might have to make a strong final push in order to get momentum to swing their way. Tyson is expected to make a decision later this summer.

A product of Peoria, AZ., Tyson is the No. 42 wide receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 7 overall player in Arizona in 247Sports' composite rankings. He has also received offers from teams like Oregon, Texas, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Missouri, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas State, UCLA and many more.

According to Brandon Huffman of Rivals, "both programs are pulling out all the stops" for Tyson, which makes it impossible to count out Texas A&M at this point if Mike Elko and new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins are leading the recruitment.

Wiggins has an elite reputation of recruting future NFL wide receivers dating back to his time as the receivers coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. Washington has had its fair share of pro wideouts from the past few seasons as well, but Wiggins' presence could play a huge role in Texas A&M potentially winning over Tyson.

Where Texas A&M's 2027 Class Currently Stands

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Even if the Aggies miss out on Tyson, they are still on track for the best high school recruiting class in 2027.

Texas A&M already has commitments from five-star players like defensive lineman Zyron Forstall, offensive tackle Mark Matthews along with many more.

Expect the Aggies to stay busy on that front as the offseason rolls on.

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