Texas A&M vs Arkansas: Key Matchup Battles That Will Decide the Southwest Classic

The Southwest Classic is coming home for Aggie fans in 2026, as Kyle Field gears up for another epic matchup between the old rivals. Texas A&M is the current favorite, but many Arkansas players have a chip on their shoulders from years prior, and you can expect them to show up with intensity and hunger.

Though football is a team sport, it functions much like a sitcom; the players are all playing in the same game, but have different roles and "story lines" all happening at the same time. For this game in particular, there will be multiple matchups happening that the fans need to keep an eye on.

Here are our top 3 matchup battles that will completely sway the game, and may even win or lose the rivalry match for your favorite team.

3. Hog-led D-line vs Rueben Owens II

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In 2025, Rueben Owens II was the key to victory against Arkansas. He didn't just play well; he completely dominated the Razorback defensive front and kept the Aggies alive all the way until the end in an incredibly close game.

At the time, he was filling the shoes of Le'Veon Moss; now, it is his team to lead. As the bona fide starting running back for Texas A&M, Owens II should get a considerable amount of rushes, and if he breaks through like he did last year, he could be the sole difference maker in the game.

2. Aggie Cornerbacks vs Chris Marshall

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) runs after a catch during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas landed a 6'3, former 5-star prospect at wide receiver through the portal, and Texas A&M must start planning now. Chris Marshall is here to cause problems, but how will he perform with the new starting quarterback, KJ Jackson? This specific matchup is a toss-up and will be decided based on pure team chemistry.

The truth is, Texas A&M hosts several new DBs from the transfer portal, which means that the defensive back room, as well as Arkansas's new quarterback and wide receiver duo, have little to no prior chemistry whatsoever. This matchup alone will show the entire nation which team is a more solidified unit mid-season.

1. Razorback O-line vs Aggie D-line

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the fourth quarter as Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) closes in at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Hogs have a brick wall at the offensive line, filled with several veterans who are more than qualified to protect Edwards all season long. For the Fightin' Farmers, though, they have practically rebuilt their defensive line from scratch. If nobody from the Aggie roster can get home, it opens up for big plays and a long night at Kyle Field.

If Arkansas wants to win, it needs to lean very heavily on its star-studded offensive line to make room for running back Braylen Russell, and by doing so, can open up the pass game to hit the weapons downfield. It is entirely possible we will get a repeat of the offensive forward game we saw the year prior.

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