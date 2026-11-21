While it is often unfair to compare apples to oranges, Texas A&M football and basketball are both fruit from the same Aggies sports tree. However, while one side is blossoming and bearing the not-so-literal fruits of their labor, the other side is left scrounging for bowl eligibility and a signature win against a superior opponent.

For head basketball coach Bucky McMillan, his unit has just come off victorious in an early road test against a quality in-state rival, TCU. After falling behind by double digits at halftime, the Aggies outscored the Horned Frogs in the second half to force overtime, then held on to a 97-92 clutch win. Head football coach Mike Elko, on the other hand, has the Maroon and White at a dismal 1-6 Southeastern Conference record, set to face their fourth and fifth consecutive ranked opponent.

Of course, schedules and fundamentals are completely different in two totally different sports, but one thing is an equalizer: a team's identity. Football is still looking for one; basketball seems to have it, so where do the paths of the programs go from here? Let's take a glance ahead.

Contenders vs. Pretenders

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko on the sidelines during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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To call Elko a pretender would be a rather rash judgment, especially given that the Aggies are just a year removed from a visit to the College Football Playoff. But in the SEC, contending for national and conference titles is meant to be the standard year in and year out. But perhaps that is why the future of Aggie football is in such peril, as Elko's hires and portal additions have the team trying to get back on par, as opposed to bolstering up for another playoff run.

When it comes to basketball, however, McMillan is enjoying the same sophomore success that Elko did a season ago. Crazily enough, a high school coach just six years ago, McMillan made some of the most underrated additions in the portal this season, and his freshman additions are set to be the foundation of a long tenure in Aggieland.

The basketball team has, in a few short games, established itself as a unit unafraid to distribute the wealth on offense, and has enjoyed the benefit. Guard PJ Haggerty has been the life and soul when it comes to scoring, while having a star forward Mackenzie Mgbako has given the Aggies a well-rounded versatile edge. If they can continue to ride the high, the Aggies can really start to build something long-term under McMillan.

Football, however, has almost zero rhythm against any SEC opponents and is likely to bench quarterback Marcel Reed after just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions. There are still two games left for the Aggies to pull off a miracle, but losing two more games could mean losing recruits, current players and a foothold in the SEC and the CFP in 2027.

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