All the speculation was true.

Texas A&M made a quarterback change, and it was one of the day's major storylines in Norman against Oklahoma.

Quarterback Brady Hart made his first start for the Aggies and battled John Mateer and the Sooners. Neither quarterback had their A game, but both kept their offenses in the game until late.

As this was the first meeting between the two schools since being members of the Big 12, here are the major takeaways from the showdown in Norman.

Turnover Difference

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) warms up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family —Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If A&M's defense wanted to stick in the football game and escape with a road win, it would need to show up, especially in the red zone. Not once but twice in the first half did the Aggies force the Sooners’ offense to have costly turnovers that impacted some momentum that head coach Mike Elko’s team found.

The first critical mistake that Oklahoma made came when the offense was driving down the field after seven solid plays before the eighth play drawn up came inside the 15-yard line when Mateer was looking for his receiver in the end zone where he riffled a bullet pass that was tipped into the air with solid coverage by linebacker Noah Mikhail and terrific hands from defensive end Marco Jones to record the first A&M interception since the Alabama game.

After the crazy red zone sequence Mateer wishes he could’ve had back, he once again showed why he is turnover-prone. On a rushing attempt for five yards, TJ Searcy jarred the football out, and safety Tawfiq Byard recovered it and returned it to the A&M 37. Neither takeaway resulted in points, but it sure did put more pressure on the Oklahoma defense. A&M turned the ball over late in the fourth quarter, sealing the game for head coach Brent Venables & Co.

Brady Hart’s First Impression

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By halftime, Hart got his first feel for what an SEC road game felt like, with a balanced mix of run and pass calls. It took three straight punts before Hart & Co. drove down the field and capitalized on what Oklahoma’s defense was offering.

His first-half highlight came on back-to-back passes: first to wide receiver Mario Craver for a catch-and-run for 39 yards, then a beautiful deep go-route pass to Isaiah Horton for a 36-yard score.

At the break, Hart had only four completions on 11 attempts for 93 yards, but the run game provided some stability. Of the 138 yards logged in the first 30 minutes, 93 came from Hart’s sidearm sling passes, with the other 45 from the ground game.

Hart worked with offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch on the field, which changed how this offense has typically operated in prior weeks. Four wide receivers landed on the injury list, giving Hart fewer weapons to target, as only three stars made receptions on those four opening completions: wide receivers Aaron Gregory and Craver, along with tight end Kiotti Armstrong.

The Cocoa, Florida native was quiet for most of the third and fourth quarters, finishing with only four more completions. A&M logged 19 offensive plays for 47 yards in the second half, including only nine rushing yards.

Oklahoma’s secondary rose to the occasion after coming into the afternoon giving up an average of 166.3 passing yards, denying Horton and Craver the chance to post over four catches as the duo got railed late.

With a chance to drive down the field with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, down 14-7, Hart chunked his third pick of the 2026-27 season, shutting down a comeback attempt. Hart finished with just 131 yards of offense and a 40 percent completion percentage.

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Decent Defense Effort Quiets Oklahoma Rush Attack

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Tory Blaylock (6) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (69) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the afternoon, the Sooners were well aware that one key to the game would be whether the offense would be able to come up with enough runs to wear down the A&M defense, which has recently been susceptible to not being able to get off the field after allowing Tennessee last week to maintain possession of the football for over 40 minutes.

The Aggies’ defense kept pace with the Sooners, but the Sooners still controlled the ball for just over 16 minutes in the first half. Four different ball carriers saw handoffs, accounting for 90 of the first 226 yards of total offense.

Mateer led the day rushing, relying heavily on tucking and running the football as designed by his offensive coordinator, Jason Witten. A&M had no choice but to spy him, given his mobility, as he piled up eight carries for 44 yards at half, concluding with 66 yards rushing.

That running back room also featured Jonathon Hatton Jr., Lloyd Avant, Tory Blaylock and Jacob Jordan splitting the reps, and Mateer helped guide the Oklahoma ground game, which averaged only 118.6 yards per game. They reached that mark after posting 152 yards with four explosive plays.

Same Story Involving Explosive Plays

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies gave the Sooners plenty of opportunities to move downfield with a handful of explosive plays, a recurring issue. The Aggies surrendered six explosive plays in 30 minutes of football, and they struggled to shut them down.

Of those six explosive plays in the first half, four were on the ground, with Mateer taking control. Mateer had a 15-yarder and a 25-yarder that killed A&M, while the other went to Hatton for a 19-yard gain and a first down.

A pair of laser passes by Mateer also punished the Aggies again as wide receiver Parker Livingstone reeled in a 25-yard dime with under two minutes to go in the second quarter before Elijah Thomas changed the complexion of the game with a 38-yard reception with under 30 seconds left that ultimately set up the Mateer 4-yard touchdown to tight end Rocky Beers.

Fortunately for A&M, the defense kept big plays to a minimum. However, Mateer also threw two big passes to Oklahoma’s best wide receiver, Isaiah Satenga, who corralled a 33-yard reception. Additionally, Beers snagged a 19-yard pass. Two late fourth-quarter big plays to Satenga that went for 16 and 25 yards added on.

Second-Worst Rushing Game of the 2026-27 Season

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Couldn't the Aggies Run the Football?

This was supposed to be a matchup where the Maroon and White needed to pound the ball up the gut and give Hart wiggle room in and out of the pocket, but it was the opposite.

A&M’s leading rusher on the year, Rueben Owens, was held to just nine yards on the ground, while the two young freshmen, KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker, couldn't offer an extra set of legs to win at the line of scrimmage. Oklahoma’s defense stood its ground, as the 54 yards on the ground for the Aggies was the second-worst total A&M has allowed all season.

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