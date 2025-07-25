Texas A&M Football Receives Bold 2025 Prediction From Analyst
The Texas A&M Aggies are just a little over a month away from beginning their second season under the leadership of head coach Mike Elko, a man that made his name in College Station originally as a defensive coordinator.
Elko's first season as the Aggie head coach featured some highs, such as the seven-game winning streak throughout and the rise of Marcel Reed as the team's starting quarterback.
The season also featured some lows, however, as that winning streak gave way to a three-game conference winning streak, culminating in a heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns to end the regular season and an equally-crushing loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl.
On3's J.D. PicKell Predicts a 10-2 Record for the Aggies in 2025
As the season sits ever so closer, the projections have run rampant across college football sites and analysts have been pleading their cases for various teams and their national championship odds.
And J.D. PicKell has high hopes for the Maroon and White, giving the team a 10-2 record after the conclusion of their regular season in Austin on November 28.
PicKell was very adamant about his faith in Elko and the A&M defense, despite last year's challenges.
"This is how I feel about A&M's defense, as long as Mike Elko is your head coach, with Mike Elko being a defensive guy, I'm going to trust you," PicKell said. "Now was last year perfect? Absolutely not. The defense is going to be good enough for what they need."
He also went as far to compare the Aggies to the Tennessee Volunteers from last year, and Marcel Reed to former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
"When I think of A&M overall, I think they're this year's Tennessee, like their schedule isn't all that egregious," said PicKell. "I think they're going to have a physicality running the football. I think Marcel Reed is going to be, honestly, I think more dynamic than what Nico (Iamaleava) was last year for Tennessee."
The only two losses PicKell chalked up for the Maroon and White in 2025 were their two toughest road games against LSU and Texas.
"They go to LSU. Now, I'm very high on LSU," PicKell said. "I think LSU is going to be a wagon this year. I think you drop that game heading into the bye, but that's not anything that should make you all that concerned."
"Then you finish with Texas in Austin. I think you lose that game. I think the way that Texas has recruited and the way that they have stockpiled the trenches for the better part of the last few years is going to show itself. But 10-2, that gets you into the College Football Playoff."
The Aggies also have Notre Dame to worry about in a rematch of last year's season opener, this time in North Bend, as well as South Carolina and Auburn at Kyle Field, their other two conference losses in 2024.
A&M will start their season in College Station on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.