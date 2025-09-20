Texas A&M Receives Major Injury Update on Scooby Williams
Texas A&M football will be enjoying its bye week after emerging from South Bend, Indiana, victorious over then-No. 8 Notre Dame a week ago, ready to refresh and recharge its muscles after such a pivotal and statement win.
However, the win came at a price, as the Aggies had two starting defenders go down with injury in their efforts against the Fighting Irish, including linebacker Scooby Williams. A transfer from Florida, Williams has been a key piece of the Maroon and White defense these past two years, evidenced by his interception heroics against quarterback CJ Carr.
Ironically enough, it appears the diving effort to secure the turnover for the Aggies was Williams' undoing, as the all-world linebacker did not return to action following that play. There have been no recent updates on his injury since A&M's victory, that is, until now, where fans can see his return is not too far in the future.
Scooby Dooes It All
With such a dominant linebacking corps already, with just linebacker Taurean York, it is an embarrassment of riches the Aggies have when it comes to adding Williams into the mix, creating one of the Southeastern Conference's most intimidating duos.
Ever since his arrival at College Station, Texas, Williams has been on a tear, showcasing what he brings to the table after transferring from Florida. In his first season with the Aggies, the young defender saw 11 games of action, including 10 starts. He wrapped up the season fourth on the team with 43 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss while wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
For his efforts in Year One of the head coach Mike Elko era, Williams was voted Defensive Newcomer of the Year at A&M's end-of-the-year banquet a season ago and has appeared to come back right to where he left off, already amassing 12 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, as well as his interception against Notre Dame.
The Birmingham, Alabama native has a blend of size and speed that allows him a near-limitless pursuit of the ball carrier, and his ability to track the eyes of the quarterback has paid dividends when it comes to stopping opposing running backs dead in their tracks.
Thanks to the bye week, the Aggies and Williams have a chance to regroup and sharpen their resolve as SEC play looms in the coming days, where the real test will begin for who are the contenders and who are the pretenders in the race to the College Football Playoff.