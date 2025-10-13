Marcel Reed’s Legacy Grows After Texas A&M’s Big Florida Win
The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-0 against the Florida Gators in the Mike Elko era, and a lot of the team’s success falls on the back of dynamic quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed jumped on the scene in 2024 with his first career start coming agaisnt the Gators in The Swamp. After a game filled with wacky weather and Marcel magic, the Aggies came out on top with a newfound talent at the quarterback position.
In 2025, Reed led the Aggies well-past the Gators once again and extended Texas A&M’s impressive winning streak to six games.
Marcel Reed’s Post-Game Comments
Heading into the Florida game, coach Mike Elko said that the Gators would be the toughest opponent that the team had faces so far. By the way the Aggies played, it was not very evident. Following the game, Reed credited his team’s preparation for their success.
“We've practiced for this,” Reed said after the game. ”You see it day in and day out. A lot of guys stay late for meetings just to understand the game plan a little bit better. We're always up here at 7:00, maybe even earlier, getting treatment and meeting and then going to practice. But after practice, after class, people are coming back up to the facility after hours so that we can be our best selves on Saturdays. I think that's what it takes. We're preparing the right way, and we're going out there and putting good football on film. So really proud of this team. And we're playing together offensively and defensively, and it's going to put us a long way.”
Last season, it was Reed’s ability to make plays with his legs that stole the show. This year, he attacked Florida with an aerial assault that kicked off with an impressive 67-yard pass to wide receiver Mario Craver on the Aggies’ first play from scrimmage.
“I was actually kind of disappointed that Florida got the ball first, because I knew what the first play was going to be,“ Reed said. “It was fun to have a quick start like that. Kind of had to bounce back. Defense gave up a touchdown, so we had to get one to try to keep the game close a little bit. Definitely couldn't let them start faster than us, so that's what it was.”
After the Aggies’ hot start, they will now embark on a three-week road trip consisting of stops at Arkansas, LSU and Missouri.
“I think just sticking to our character as a football team, not really letting anything change us. Obviously, the environment is going to be different, but when the ball is spotted, we play football. That's what it is, and it doesn't matter where it is. So like I said, we're just going to go out there and execute what we're going to practice all week and be prepared for any team that comes in front of us.”