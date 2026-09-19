Texas A&M Receives Unfortunate Injury News Before Kentucky Game

The Texas A&M Aggies are being hit with some notable injury news before their SEC opener against Kentucky at home on Saturday.

Texas A&M has downgraded running back Jamarion Morrow and wide receiver Asthon Bethel-Roman to doubtful on Friday's injury. They were both previously listed as questionable.

Aggies defensive end Anto Saka and wide receiver TK Norman both remain listed as probable.

Barring an unexpected development on Saturday, this likely means that both Morrow and Bethel-Roman will sit out against Kentucky. Morrow's absence would be more significant considering what Texas A&M needs to try to accomplish on the ground.

Texas A&M Offense Can't Afford to Lose Jamarion Morrow

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas A&M running game has struggled through the first two games this season with Rueben Owens II leading the way. The Aggies are currently the seventh-worst rushing offense in the SEC (164.0), though this could look a lot worse if not for Texas A&M's dominant season-opening win over lowly Missouri State.

Texas A&M averaged just 2.6 yards per carry in last week's win over Arizona State, with Owens finishing with 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Morrow is Texas A&M's second-best running back, and his absence simply isn't one the Aggies can afford to have as they look to build momentum on the ground against Kentucky. The Wildcats are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the SEC (107.0) so far this season, something a one-two punch of Morrow and Owens could have helped exploit.

Bethel-Roman's potential absence isn'tas notable given what Texas A&M already has at receiver with Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver. This duo has combined for five touchdowns on 15 total catches during the Aggies' 2-0 start this season.

That said, the Aggies would love to have him back healthy against LSU next week. Perhaps sitting out against Kentucky would give "ABR" an extra week to rest before Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge.

Bethel-Roman has yet to find his rhythm this season, as he has just two catches for 13 yards across the first two games. Building momentum against Kentucky is ideal, but his health is the priority.

Texas A&M fans will be hoping that things change during pregame warmups and that Morrow and Bethel-Roman are able to play, but the "doubtful" tag doesn't bode well for their chances.

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