Texas A&M Releases Highlights From First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
Only 19 more sleeps until college football officially gets underway for the Texas A&M Aggies. In the meantime, fall camp has provided little bits of nuggets here and there to keep us entertained.
This past Saturday brought the first real taste of football at Kyle Field, as the Aggies held their initial scrimmage of camp.
While it was a closed-door affair with no media access, A&M’s social team tossed fans a bone that showed one position group shine above the others: the wide receivers.
Five Wide Receivers Get in on the Action
Marcel Reed, the face of A&M’s program, set the tone in the highlight video.
"Let’s go, scrimmage number one, let’s get to work," Reed says in the clip.
And to work they went. The highlight clip showed a little bit of everything: physical hits, sharp routes, running backs getting after it, and Marcel Reed showing off his arm. We’d love to see more, but for now, this will suffice.
What stood out the most was the variety of jersey numbers hauling in passes. Five different receivers made appearances, a clear sign of the depth Collin Klein has in his unit.
The first highlight featured sophomore Terry Bussey snagging a quick slant from Reed. The former five-star posted 17 catches for 216 yards as a freshman, often used as a utility piece. Twelve of those receptions came after Reed claimed the starting job, a statline that the duo will look to build on in 2025.
Next up was freshman TK Norman, who caught a ball from Miles O’Neil before getting absolutely lit up by cornerback Jordan Shaw. Since arriving in College Station, Norman has packed on 20 pounds of muscle, according to Mike Elko. Three months ago, that hit would have put him on the sideline.
The scrimmage had a clear intensity to it, with physicality mirroring SEC game speed. Shaw, a transfer from Washington, showed he’s adapting just fine by delivering that vicious shot on Norman.
Then came a name Aggie fans should get familiar with: Ashton Bethel-Roman. The speedster, clocked at 4.3 in the forty, reeled in a deep ball while tiptoeing the sideline. His blazing speed will make him a home-run threat nightmare for any defense.
Freshman Kelsaun Johnson Jr. also made the reel, catching an out route before being forced out of bounds. In a loaded receiver room, he may not see much action early, but the four-star receiver will be part of A&M’s future.
The highlight package closed with transfer Mario Craver. First, he made a diving catch from Jacob Zeno, then found open space to give Reed a safety-valve option while scrambling right. With his top-end speed, Craver could be an instant playmaker for Marcel Reed’s offense.