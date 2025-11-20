Texas A&M Board of Regents Set to Vote on Extensions For Mike Elko & Trev Alberts
The Texas A&M Aggies had a whirlwind of a weekend. Preparing to go 10-0 on the weekend, news broke before kick-off that there was an agreement in place for head coach Mike Elko, earning him a well-deserved extension and a pay raise.
During the game, the Aggies found themselves in their most significant deficit of the season. Still, after an improbable 28-point comeback, they were able to remain undefeated after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30.
Now, with the game over and having moved on to week 13, there is only one step left to close the book on the events of week 12 of the Aggies' 2025 season. The Board of Regents will meet on Nov. 21 to authorize the new contract for Elko.
Well Deserved Raise
For the Aggies, the state of their football program looked bleak just two years ago. They had just fired Jimbo Fisher, paying the highest buyout for a coach that the college football world had seen, and would once again be in the same conference as their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns. Seeking to land their next hire, they targeted Elko, who was the head coach at Duke, expecting him to steer the Aggies back in the right direction.
Now, less than two seasons later, they are the last undefeated team in the SEC, the number three overall seed in the College Football Playoff, and are in control of their own destiny. Even with an 18-5 record and everything he could imagine resource-wise, Elko was still linked to coaching vacancies around the country.
The Aggies wasted no time, avoiding any chance of losing out on the coach who had taken them to the heights they believed they could reach. Having been offered a six-year contract reportedly worth over $10 million per year, he is expected to be one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. A big step up from his initial contract of $7 million per year, Elko and the Aggies have just one hurdle left to cross before it is official.
The Aggies Board of Regents will hold a special meeting on Friday, Nov. 21, to vote on the authorization of new contracts for Elko and athletic director Trev Alberts.
With no expected problems with crossing the goal line for Elko, the Aggies will have their head coach of the future focusing solely on the rest of the season, as the postseason grows near.