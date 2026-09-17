Marcel Reed Has Something to Prove Against Kentucky

As Texas A&M prepares for its SEC opener versus Kentucky, quarterback Marcel Reed still has a lot to prove in his second full season as the full-time starter in College Station.

Through two games, the senior quarterback has thrown for 396 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception, while rushing for 37 yards. Reed has the Aggies 2-0, including Saturday’s 48-20 win over Arizona State, but his performances have still left something to be desired.

A fact that even head coach Mike Elko acknowledged when asked about Reed’s performance on Monday following Saturday’s win over Arizona State.

Something to Prove

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, up and down. Certainly better than maybe the stats would say,” Elko said of Reed. “I don’t think he necessarily played poorly. There were certainly poor plays, right? I think there were a couple curls that he missed. Certainly the interception was a really bad decision.But I also think he bounced back and made some plays.”

Reed finished Saturday with 163 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, as he completed 15 of his 25 passes.

Reed has shown his ability to be explosive in each of his first two games. He’s connected with both Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver for big plays through the air, but much like last season, things can still be boom or bust for Reed.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed is completing just 57.1 percent of his passes that travel 10-19 yards downfield. Yet, he’s completed just four of his 10 attempts on balls thrown 20 yards or more.

His 40 percent completion rate on throws 20+ yards downfield is currently an improvement from last season’s 39.2 percent, yet the Aggies offense undoubtedly wants more.

The biggest criticism of Reed coming into his senior season was his efficiency, or oftentimes lack thereof. He finished last season seventh in the SEC in total QBR, and so far this season he sits 14th with a 52.1.

Only Arkansas’s KJ Jackson and Vanderbilt’s Blaze Berlowitz have worse total QBRs than Reed.

As Elko acknowledged on Monday, starting a new season will hardly ever be easy, especially with a lack of continuity in the offensive line. So far, Reed hasn’t had a consistent running game to take the pressure off, and his protection hasn’t always been the best.

As easy as it is to blame the quarterback, sometimes it truly can be a mix of him and his playmakers.

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