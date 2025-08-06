Texas A&M Running Back Setting Sights High For 2025 Season
One of Texas A&M's top rushers of the 2023 season is ready to kick off the 2025 season after sustaining a foot injury during a scrimmage. Rueben Owens II has healed up after taking a redshirt year, yet he did appear in the last two games of the season against Texas and USC.
After a devastating foot injury that Owens suffered in a scrimmage, he was able to heal up by the end of the season and return to the field in late November for the Texas matchup.
"I'm way healthier, I feel way better, way faster, way stronger, my cuts are more fluent," Owens said. "Back then my cuts they would they were fluent, but they would hurt, and I couldn't really get out my burst, but now I feel regular, back 100 percent."
With Owens back healthy, he has also gotten to see the improvement and confidence shift in quarterback Marcel Reed as he has earned himself the title of starting quarterback. At just a sophomore, Reed has gained confidence not only in his craft but also in his leadership.
"I see he's been more of a leader, and his passing has gotten better," Owens said. "...And I see his growth as a leader, too."
Running Back Room
The Aggies struggled a lot with injuries last season, including Owens, who ended up taking a redshirt year after only appearing in two games. If the Aggies can reduce injuries, especially to their running back room, they could be a great rushing team.
"We're all there for each other like there's no hating, there's no getting mad when someone else goes in," Owens said. "... If one of us makes a big play, somebody else is running down, somebody on the sideline running. We're all running down the sideline to congratulate them."
With A&M's loaded running back room, including Owens, Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith, the Aggies should be in great shape this year if they can all stay healthy. With Owens out at the beginning of the season last year and Moss sustaining an injury late in the season against South Carolina, head coach Mike Elko had a very slim running back room.
"He's looking good," Owens said about Moss returning. "You know it's like he didn't lose a step, still same old Le'Veon."
With Owens returning to the field for the first full season since 2023, his presence will definitely be known. In 2023, Owens fell third on the team in rushing yards with 385, as he had the second most carries with 101.