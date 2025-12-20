Texas A&M and Miami Make CFP History in First Half at Kyle Field

After more than a decade of waiting, the Texas A&M Aggies were finally going to compete in the College Football Playoff. Even better than that, though, would be playing in front of over 100,000 faithful Fightin' Aggies in the stands for their first-ever CFP game.

The game didn't start as the Aggies had wanted, and their special teams nightmare continued throughout the season. The defense, though, was as stout as ever, holding its ground and keeping the Hurricanes' lethal offense attack at bay.

After two quarters, for the first time in the College Football Playoff, a game will enter halftime scoreless, as neither team has scored any points.

Have to Finish

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies were able to move the ball with relative ease in the first quarter. Despite a shaky start in accuracy from quarterback Marcel Reed, he was able to fight through the wind and complete passes, keeping the offense moving. It was his rushing ability, though, that was the story of the first quarter, as he rushed for 28 yards on five carries, including a few key attempts to get the Aggies a first down.

Through the air, he completed eight passes for 41 yards, including connecting with Craver three times. The Aggies' offensive game plan was clear: quick passes to put the ball in the hands of their top skill players, including running back Le'Veon Moss, who returned from injury.

Defensively, the Aggies had the Hurricanes in a chokehold, holding them to only 28 yards of offense in the first quarter. 23 of their 28 yards came on the ground, rushing for 5.3 yards per carry, but only going three for five through the air for five passing yards from Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback Carson Beck. Regardless, both teams would be held scoreless through the first 15 minutes.

The Nightmare Continues

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Jared Zirkel (99) kicks the ball in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite still finding success on the offensive side of the ball, the Aggies' season-long nightmare on special teams continued. After a 59-yard pass from Reed to Craver, the Aggies' most extended play of the day so far, they were set up in the red zone looking for the first points of the game. After being stifled by the Hurricanes, though, the Aggies would try for a field goal, in hopes of getting some points on the board.

Jared Zirkel, getting the start at kicker for the Aggies, would go out to try for a 22-yard field goal, but a low kick would allow Hurricanes defensive star Rueben Bain to block the kick. Wiping away any chance of points, their issues on special teams continued.

The field goal unit wasn't the only special teams unit that struggled, either. A 55-yard punt return for the Hurricanes would set them up on the Aggies' 25-yard line, but a missed kick by them would also keep the game scoreless. Both teams' defense continued their shutout, and despite the Aggies dominating in offensive yards, they entered halftime with nothing to show for it.

The Aggies will return for the second half against the Hurricanes

