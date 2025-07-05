Meet the Top 5 Texas A&M Players in EA College Football 26
With the release of the renowned EA Sports College Football 26 game days away, the whole college football community has July 10, the release date, circled.
Texas A&M fans have even more reason to count down the hours. The Aggies enter the game as the No. 7-ranked team, boasting an 89-rated offense, 90-rated defense, 86-rated special teams, and an overall rating of 88.
Under head coach Mike Elko, A&M is poised to be one of the most exciting teams to play with, thanks to a roster stacked with standout talent.
Top 5 Rated Aggies:
Ar'maj Reed-Adams (Right Guard, 93 OVR)
Reed-Adams takes the top spot among Aggies in this year’s edition of the game. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound senior holds a 96 strength rating and a 93 awareness rating, making him one of the highest-rated guards in EA Sports College Football 26.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed-Adams allowed just one sack and eight pressures across 361 pass-blocking snaps last season.
He leads an experienced offensive line that returns all five starters and is expected to contend for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
Kevin “KC” Concepcion (Wide Receiver, 90 OVR)
At the No. 2 spot star transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion. The former NC State standout torched the ACC over the past two seasons, racking up more than 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
With a 94 acceleration, 93 speed, and 93 agility rating, Concepcion should be one of the more fun players to use in the game. Fans should be looking forward to getting the ball in Concepcion’s hands and getting to work with the left stick.
Taurean York (Linebacker, 90 OVR)
Named a preseason First-Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it’s no surprise York cracks the Aggies' top five.
The junior linebacker has been the heart of A&M’s defense since stepping on campus. He earned captain honors as a sophomore and, despite what some considered a down year by his standards, remains one of the most talented players on the roster.
His 95 stamina, 91 awareness, and 90 acceleration ratings make York a premier option to be “usered” in the game, where players manually control a specific defender to gain an advantage over their opponents.
Le'Veon Moss (Running Back, 89 OVR)
At No. 4 is Moss, who was quietly putting together one of the nation’s best seasons at running back before a season-ending injury in Week 9 against South Carolina.
Before that unfortunate play, Moss had racked up 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, an absurd 6.3 yards per attempt.
The game’s developers rewarded Moss’ production with a 94 acceleration, 92 speed, and 89 conditioning rating. A true workhorse, he headlines a dynamic backfield alongside Reuben Owens, Amari Daniels, and the explosive legs of quarterback Marcel Reed.
Cashius Howell (EDGE, 88 OVR)
Rounding out the top five is Howell, one of the most disruptive forces on the Aggie defensive line last season. While often overshadowed by NFL names like Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner, Howell still managed to make a name for himself.
He finished second on the team with 4 sacks, racked up 40 total tackles (8 of them for loss), along with 1 interception and an impressive 8 pass break ups.
Howell is expected to take a big leap in the 2025 season and become the main guy for A&M's new front four, reflected by his impressive 92 acceleration, 88 awareness, and 85 agility ratings in the EA game.