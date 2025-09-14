Texas A&M Shockingly Snubbed on College Football Analyst's Top 10 Rankings
There were plenty of shocks across the college football world over the weekend, but the biggest one might have the Saturday night prime time game between the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
After an unsuccessful two-point conversion following a botched extra point snap from the Irish, quarterback Marcel Reed would lead the Aggies downfield and find tight end Nate Boerkircher for the go-ahead touchdown in the front corner of the end zone with 13 seconds left to defeat Notre Dame 41-40, their first win on the road against a ranked opponent in nearly 11 years.
And while their incredible performance saw them crack the top 10 in the Associated Press' poll, one college football analyst is still pumping the brakes with the Maroon and White.
Joel Klatt Lists Texas A&M Just Outside His Top 10 On His Weekly Ranks
The AP and coaches have their own weekly poll, and CBS Sports analyst and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Joel Klatt has his own top 10 list as well.
But in a shocking turn of events, despite their jaw-dropping win, the Maroon and White werenowhere to be foundon Klatt's list for this week.
Klatt and the AP both have the same number one with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Georgia Bulldogs are there as well, but his top is quite interesting when you compare it to the recently-updated AP Top 25.
On Klatt's list, the Buckeyes sit atop, followed by the No. 3 LSU, then the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Penn State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 8 Texas Longhorns, No. 7 Florida State Seminoles, and the No. 16 Utah Utes.
Texas A&M did receive a mention, though, appearing along with the Tennessee Volunteers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Alabama Crimson Tide in Klatt's "almost" category, hinting that the team could very well appear in the list if they continue their elite production and /or if the others struggle.
Texas A&M is currently 3-0 in the 2025 season following their electric victory at South Bend, earning them No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls through Week 3, one of 11 SEC teams in the top 25, and one of four in the top 10.
The Fightin' Farmers will enjoy a well-deserved bye next week, before welcoming the Auburn Tigers to Kyle Field on September 27th to open up conference play.