Score Predictions for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Texas A&M Aggies will get their first test of the season as they travel to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the top-10 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, looking to avenge their 23-13 loss from the 2024 season opener.
A win would be a program-defining moment under head coach Mike Elko, and for Marcel Reed, it can push him into a potential Heisman conversation with an excellent performance. Still, it won't come easily against the talented backfield of the Irish.
The Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff predicted the final score below.
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Aggies have looked great to start this season, but one of their biggest kryptonites has been their opponents' rushing attack and the explosive plays that have resulted from it. The Irish didn't look great on the ground in week one, but I expect them to establish the run early in this one, which could spell trouble.
Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Texas A&M 20
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
Texas A&M hits the road for the first time this year against an opponent they should have tabs on from last year, Notre Dame. The Aggies’ new offense has been incredible in the first two games of the season, and it will be interesting to see how they match up against a top-10-ranked team. CJ Carr still has some kinks to deal with after that season-opening loss, but it should be a good competitive matchup, and I think if the Aggies stick to their guns, they could shock South Bend this weekend.
Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 21
DJ Burton - Staff Writer
Texas A&M is out for revenge. When Notre Dame came to Kyle Field last season, the Aggies were in the game until the end. The Fightin’ Farmers have improved in almost every position and have one of the nation's most dynamic wide receiver duos. The Aggies will cover the spread and win by double digits.
Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Notre Dame 17
Kolton Becker - Staff Writer
All the hype and anticipation are finally here for the game that many Aggies have circled on the calendar. Last year’s season opener didn’t go as many had wanted, but this season has a new team with new faces that will knock off the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Marcel Reed is the quarterback and keeps the game close all the way down to the final minute. A late touchdown powers A&M to a massive victory, and the program has been looking for a win against the top 10 teams on the road. The drought ends. Notre Dame’s playoff hopes get washed down the drain.
Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Notre Dame 24
Noah Ruiz - Staff Writer
The Aggies and the Fighting Irish are fighting for the same goal early in the season: a spot in the College Football Playoff. A chance to have a "we have arrived" moment, I believe coach Mike Elko is in the process of turning the page on the A&M narrative, and this can be the moment where the Maroon and White become the real deal. Both squads have elite defenses, but it'll come down to who scores the most, something the Aggies have the edge on. It'll be close, but I see the Aggies walking out victorious by a miracle.
Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Notre Dame 24
Olivia Sims - Staff Writer
After the Aggies lost the battle against the Fighting Irish last season, 23-13, I believe Texas A&M will hit the road and play a dominating four quarters of football against a team that cannot afford to start the season off 0-2. I’m taking Texas A&M in a close battle.
Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Notre Dame 24
The Aggies will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.