Texas A&M Kicker Randy Bond Opens Up About Journey in Aggieland
Be where your feet are.
That’s the wise words of an Aggie who is a former undergraduate in aerospace engineering before taking on a higher-level of challenges studying engineering management in the graduate program in the systems of engineering school. At times, Randy Bond’s feet are locked into football, while at other times they are devoted to academics, and he divides his time wisely.
“I like to think that it might be a little easier than aerospace, but that was a high bar that I set,” Bond said. “A lot of times I’ll get out of practice and either I go straight to class or I’ll sit at one of the study rooms here and work on something. The free time I had, I was either lifting or kicking.”
Reflection at A&M
One reason Bond was intrigued by the opportunity to join Texas A&M University was being around his grandfather and father, Michael. Part of the class of ‘87, Michael was in the band as a drum major while his grandfather was at NASA, which intermingled with each other.
"I don't really know where it came from because when I first got here, I would not say that was my first choice," Bond said.
However, getting to the position he is in now was “ a little unconventional,” crediting one of his good buddies.
“When I was finally part of the team, I would say that Seth Small was the biggest influence,” Bond said. “He even met with me before I was even on the team — believed in me.”
Embracing the 12th Man and admiring the first time he ran down the tunnel was an insurmountable moment. With the stands painted red, white, and blue in the 2021 home opener against Kent State, Bond felt pressure but another opportunity ahead.
“It was very cool,” Bond said. “I was hoping we got the opening kickoff. I was like, ‘Oh, I could say I was the first person to touch the ball that season.’ I think we lost the toss, so we didn’t get that.”
Kyle Field’s unwavering support from the 12th Man is a factor in why many athletes are hesitant to enter the gates, being challenged physically and mentally. Still, Bond’s view is just another golden opportunity.
"A lot of times when I go out there, I am so locked in, focused on the actual game on the field that even when I am lining up and look up, I don’t even realize — a bunch of people wearing either maroon or if we’re somewhere else, some other color,” Bond said. “It doesn’t register to me that that’s a bunch of different people.”
Why is opportunity such a big word?
With the world of college football constantly evolving, today’s game presents a narrow path for walk-ons to make a team and have an instant impact, making a difference. For Bond, it's an honor and a privilege.
“I feel like I’ve been so blessed in my life and definitely in high school,” Bond said. “I would not have expected to be where I am. I truly believe that whenever I get those opportunities, I perform well. I’m just honestly looking for the next opportunity – that I got it.”
As a kid from Plano, Texas, as a Second-Team All-District punter, his freshman season of 2021 was where it all started when he later climbed the ladder in the years to come, being named a kicker in his sophomore season.
“I would not expect to be here in this position whenever I first got to college,” Bond said.
Junior year was when Bond’s career skyrocketed, as he appeared in all 13 games and was tied for fourth nationally, drilling 26 field goals, while also mastering all 48 of his PAT attempts. He also led the SEC with 9.7 points per game and ranked fourth nationally, where he carried his momentum into his graduate season, finishing the season ranked in the top-10 in A&M’s single-season lists with 20 successful field goals, 83.3% made, and 106 points.
“I just took advantage of an opportunity, and then here I am inspiring others, so I am just thankful for that,” Bond said.
What is Bond most excited about this season?
Teams scheduled to travel to College Station include key matchups such as Auburn, Florida and South Carolina. High anticipation and excitement floated through Bond’s mind as he considered what was ahead.
“I’m excited to go to some of the away games – I haven't played on any of the other stadiums,” Bond said.
The Aggies get their first taste of an away game against Notre Dame on Saturday, September 13, in their first true road game of the season.