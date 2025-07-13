Texas A&M Star RB Le'Veon Moss Arrested In College Station
A Texas A&M star is in the news for the wrong reasons on Sunday.
According to Brazos County Jail Records, Aggies star running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested by the College Station Police Department on Sunday, July 13, on disorderly conduct charges stemming from threat or abuse.
Moss was held on $300 personal bond, and was later released on Sunday morning.
Texas A&M has yet to release a statement on the incident.
Le'Veon Moss is expected to be a star for Texas A&M
It is unclear as of yet as to whether or not Moss will face any sort of discipline from the program as a result of his arrest.
Regardless, he is expected to be a star and a major piece of the Texas A&M offense attack.
Moss is set to return after a season-ending injury, that came nine games into his junior season. Despite that injury, Moss still made the All-SEC second-team. He finished with a career-best 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions in just nine games.
Up until his injury, Moss was a breakout player for the Aggies offensively. Which coincidentally came about after a preseason injury to Rueben Owens, saw him miss all but two games last season.
And if he can return to the form that saw him come out of the gates as the SEC best running back in 2024, the Aggies should be in good shape in the running game once again.
Fortunately, according to Mike Eko, he seems to be doing just that.
“He’ll be 100 percent for sure for fall camp,” Elko said, speaking to the Brazos County A&M Club. “When you go out there and watch him run he looks really good right now.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.