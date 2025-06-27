Texas A&M Football 2025 Position Preview: Running Backs
Before a devastating injury to running back Le'Veon Moss last season, the Texas A&M Aggies were boasting one of the best run games in the SEC.
Heck, all of college football for that matter.
Despite the injury to Moss and the preseason injury to Rueben Owens, the Aggie ground game was still able to average 195.5 yards per game.
The 2025 Texas A&M Running Back Room
There are no new faces in the backfield for the Maroon and White this season, at least amongst the ones expected to see the field the majority of the time.
Each running back has been in the system that Mike Elko and Collin Klein have mapped out, and with everyone now healthy (knock on wood), the Aggies should see an even better rushing performance out of their backs in the 2025 season.
With that, here are the running backs expected to get the most handoffs from Marcel Reed this season.
Le'Veon Moss, Senior
As if the blowout loss to South Carolina last year wasn't bad enough for the Aggie team, it also saw them lose their star running back Le'Veon Moss thanks to a torn ACL.
Before the injury, in the nine games he played, Moss recorded 765 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, certifying himself as one of the SEC's premier backs, as well as the RB1 on the Maroon and White depth chart.
A now healthy Moss will be a hungry Moss and expect him to be even more explosive in the 2025 season.
Rueben Owens, Junior
Moss wasn't the only detrimental injury the Aggies last season.
At least he got to play a decent chunk of the season before his injury, Owens suffered his injury in summer camp and nearly missed the entirety of the 2024 season.
Luckily, the upperclassman out of El Campo was able to avoid anything career-threatening and was able to see the field for Mike Elko in the final three games against Auburn, Texas, and in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC, rushing 16 times for 66 yards.
Amari Daniels, redshirted senior
Don't count out Amari Daniels. He may be viewed as just another second-string running back, but the senior out of Miami was a vital reason that the Aggie run game was as fluent as it was last year.
Daniels carried the pigskin 139 times last year for 661 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding seven receptions for 60 yards.
The back also held his own while carrying the load of the run game after Moss went down, leading the Aggies past New Mexico State with a 71-yard touchdown run in the 38-3 blowout.
Daniels would also lead the Aggie rushing attack with 90 yards in the quadruple-overtime loss to Auburn, before only mustering a measly 21-yard performance in the beatdown they suffered at the hands of their in-state rivals from Austin.
Is the Aggie running back room underrated? Maybe to some, yes.
Are they capable of being one of, if not the best in the nation? You better believe it.