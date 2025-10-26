Texas A&M Trolls LSU Tigers on Social Media After Blowout Win
Texas A&M made history on Saturday night when the Aggies marched into No. 20 LSU’s Tiger Stadium and downed the Bayou Bengals for the first time since 1994.
The Aggies stunned the tigers, putting up 35 points in the second half to LSU’s seven. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed continued his tradition of dominance in opposing team’s stadiums. He accounted for 202 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, over 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Following A&M’s win, the team’s social media accounts pulled no punches and trolled LSU and its fans.
Texas A&M’s Savage Social Media Team
On Tuesday, LSU announced a drone show was going to take place during halftime and between the third and fourth quarters via X.
Take a look:
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Aggies had already built a 35-18 lead, resulting in the show getting cancelled.
After the game, the Texas A&M Football X account wasted no time in letting the LSU account know about the victory.
Before the game, a doctored quote started floating around, making it seem like Reed had called Tiger Stadium “underwhelming,” likely as bulletin board material for fans and players. In reality, he had called it underwhelming when it was empty, and said he could not wait to see it at its full strength.
"They tried to put a quote out there that I said that Death Valley was underwhelming,“ Reed said after the game. “And, shoot, I guess it was. It didn't do much to me. But I love playing in environments like this. And I think my teammates do, too. Being able to go out there and get a W and shut the opponent's crowd up is something that I look forward to doing whenever we play away games."
Texas A&M football’s official football account would go on to mock the Tigers’ success in Death Valley with an Instagram post labeled “Editors notes.”
Reed took to his TikTok account to do some trolling of his own. After LSU won the National Championship in 2019, multiple videos were posted of the team dancing to New Orleans artist Lil Elt’s song “Get the Gat.”
After the game, Reed posted a video of the Aggies dancing to it on their team plane.
Texas A&M’s uniform sponsor, Adidas, even got in on the trolling. With LSU being a Nike school, Adidas did not hold back in taunting the Tigers.
With a bye week next up on the schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will turn their attention to getting healthy before traveling to face Missouri.