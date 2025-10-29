Texas A&M True Freshman Continues to Impress Coaching Staff
Texas A&M football has enjoyed a prolific defensive front so far this season, as it now leads the nation with 32 sacks through eight games. Almost a third of those sacks have been collected by defensive end Cashius Howell, who leads the Southeastern Conference with 10.
However, the other 22 sacks are made up from the countless starter-caliber pass rushers and defensive players that create the SEC's leading third-down defense, with one name sticking out to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman: defensive end Marco Jones.
A multi-sport athlete out of Dublin, California, Jones arrived in College Station as a four-star recruit with Texas-sized aspirations, the likes of which he has been reaching in his true freshman season. As a rotational defender, Jones has collected 2.5 sacks, with plenty more on the way.
Freshman All-American?
Jones's success has been a welcome addition to the A&M machine, though it was no surprise that the young defender could make an instant impact at the college level. As a part of On3's Preseason All-American team, Jones was projected to have a place in the Aggies' pass rush after the departure of key players along the defensive line, which he has had through eight games in 2025.
"Marco Jones continues to impress," Bateman said in Monday's presser. "He's just a really talented kid and just a very smart young man. He understands the game of football and we do a lot with him. I think his future is really bright."
It's safe to say head coach Mike Elko and Bateman have been spoiled on the defensive line, and another talent-rich player gives the Aggies the opportunity to sub players out while still maintaining the strength of their pass rush.
LSU, who had given up just seven sacks before playing A&M, saw quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren corralled seven times in total as the Aggies painted an empty Tiger Stadium a deep maroon by the end of the contest.
Jones has the makings of the Aggies' next great defensive lineman, as the storied line of first-rounders such as Sam Adams, Myles Garrett and Shemar Stewart have created a strong tradition of excellence at A&M.
Whether it's dropping opposing quarterbacks in got-to-have-it situations or just taking care of business during garbage time, keep an eye out for Jones to continue solidiying his case for a starting position in next year's defensive line.