Cashius Howell's Viral Moment vs. LSU Impressed Texas A&M Coach
The Texas A&M Aggies put on a performance of a lifetime against the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.
The Aggies had not left Death Valley with a victory since 1994, and defensive end Cashius Howell was a major reason for the Fightin Farmers’ escaping Tiger Stadium with a lopsided victory on Saturday.
A video of Howell jawing off to LSU’s left tackle has recently gone viral, prompting a response from defensive coordinator Jay Bateman in his Monday press conference.
Cashius Howell is a Game-Changer
"I absolutely saw it,” Bateman said on Monday. ”I absolutely loved it. He wasn't losing his mind. This is a competitive environment, and you have to play with a competitive edge. He plays with it… If you’re going to play defensive football in the SEC at a really high level, you have to play with a certain attitude and edge, and I think Cashius has it. I love that dude."
Howell floated under the radar last seeason, playing behind first and second day NFL Draft picks Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton. Despite the limited reps, he was still the most productive A&M defensive lineman and recorded 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
In 2025, Howell has already amassed 16 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and is positioning himself for a big pay day come the 2026 NFL Draft.
Howell has stepped into a leadership role given his experience and continued success and has contributed greatly to Texas A&M’s impressive 8-0 start.
"Yeah, it's a great thing,” Howell said on the team’s success ahead of the Florida game. “But I don't pay attention to any of that. We've got to take it one week at a time. We can't take anybody for granted. (We) Can't underestimate anybody or else we'll have a loss on our record. So we've got to go into every week being 1-0."
The Aggies will try to retain their momentum through their bye week before making the trip to Columbia, Missouri to take on the No. 19 Missouri Tigers. The Tigers’ starting quarterback, Beau Pribula went down with a severe injury in the team’s loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, leaving the Texas A&M defense a chance to feast on freshman quarterback Matt Zollers in his first start of his career.
With both teams coming off a bye, the Tigers will undoubtedly have some sort of plan to stop Howell. Whether the plan will work or not is a different story.