Texas A&M Unveils Uniform Combo for Week 2 vs. Utah State
For the entirety of the Jimbo Fisher era for Texas A&M football, fans were accustomed to seeing just two different uniforms, the standard maroon-maroon-white home combos and the unchanging maroon-white-white away gear.
However with the arrival of new head coach Mike Elko, his staff and players have combined the rich history of A&M with the necessity of appealing to new recruits, which ultimately falls on uniform combinations. In his first year with the Aggies, Elko had fans raving about new comestic styles every week, including brand new blackout uniforms featured in an electric defeat of LSU a season ago.
Now in Year Two, Elko and Co. are set to continue the new tradition of spicing up uniforms by going with their first alternate combination of the year, this time going with white pants and helmet on the classic maroon jersey.
Take a look:
The New Age of Aggie Football
A&M has football written deep into its rich history, a history that has been adding new chapters since 1894. Over the course of the modern age of football, the Aggies have stuck by their roots and haven't branched off far from its standard uniforms since the Kevin Sumlin era came to a close.
However now with Elko at the helm of the program, the standards and expectations internally of the team have skyrocketted. But to build a championship team, one must bring in championship talent, which can be assisted with the right comestic charm to bring players through the doors.
The Aggies are no strangers to crafting starting NFL talent, from defensive backs Donovan Wilson to Jaylon Jones or star offensive linemen like Erik McCoy and Jake Matthews. Although with NIL taking over the college football landscape, its essentially to rope recruits and transfers in with a place to shine...and look good doing it.
With the unveiling of this week's uniform combination, its expected that fans will be able to see the train of different looks continue to roll through the 2025 season. Though A&M will always stay true to its roots of a traditional school that pays homage to the old days, with Elko in charge, a modern, subtle and energizing twist will always be around the corner.
The next chapter is brewing its potion for success in College Station, Texas, so make sure to keep an eye out for A&M to show its moniker-sharing opponents how Texas Aggies get the job done.