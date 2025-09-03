5-Star Texas A&M Commit Announces Recruitment Shutdown
In his short stint with the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Mike Elko has been nothing short of magnificent in working the NCAA transfer portal and also making deals with high school recruits, hitting the jackpot a couple of months ago when he landed the commitment of five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington.
And now, Arrington has made it official that he's only got his sights on one school in the country, with On3's Hayes Fawcett announcing on X that Arrington was shutting down his recruitment, with a quote from the corner reading: “I know where home is and that’s in College Station."
Arrington, a Spring Valley, CA native out of Mount Miguel High School, is expected to sign with the Aggies during the Early Signing Day in December.
Arrington Chose Texas A&M Over the Oregon Ducks
Arrington, the son of former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington, is ranked by 247 Sports' composite rankings as the No. 10 player in the nation, and the top-ranked athlete and also the top-ranked player from California.
Arrington has been praised for his speed, with 247Sports' Greg Biggins describing Arrington as "one of the nation's top sprinters, with some calling him a potential Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Games." Biggins continued his appraisal by describing the senior as possessing "high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent laden San Diego region in years."
Arrington paid an official visit to College Station three months ago in June, and visited Eugene with the Ducks not long afterwards, and clearly the trip to Aggieland seemed to have more of an impact on him.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks still made a grand effort to flip the elite defender from Mike Elko's team, in addition to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
“Oregon and Penn State have been texting me mostly all the time, too. They’ve been in the mix a little bit, too, but I’ve been keeping the main thing the main thing with my commitment, so I haven’t really been doing a lot," Arrington said in an interview with Rivals last week.
The Next Terry Bussey?
Aside from playing corner, Arrington has also taken reps on the other side of the line of scrimmage at wide receiver, catching 57 passes for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns, with 26 tackles and an interception on defense in the 2024 season, with his speed definitely giving him the capability to play a role similar to what Terry Bussey already does for A&M.
The hard-hitting legacy of the Texas A&M defense looks to be in good hands with the five-star defender.