Texas A&M Unveils Uniform Combo for Season Opener Vs. UTSA
The Texas A&M Aggies are locked, loaded, and ready to start their second year under head coach Mike Elko as they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field to open up their 2025 campaign.
Now equipped with a revived offense and returning many of their stars from the 2024 season, the Aggies are primed to contend for at least a spot in the College Football Playoff, and at most, a national championship.
And with talks of an LED light show gracing Kyle Field from this point forward, the 12th Man has to be chomping at the bit to get a sneak peek of the show, as well as how the Aggies will look on the field uniform-wise to start the season.
Well, Aggie fans, look no further for either of those.
Texas A&M Released a Uniform Reveal That Briefly Shows Their New LED Show
In the video on the Texas A&M Football X (formerly Twitter) page, it starts with an aerial view of a brief showing of the light show as one of the team's three captains, linebacker Taurean York, walks down the exact same tunnel that the Aggies come out of during theirhome entrances on Saturdays.
As the Aggie defender makes his way to the field, his feet can be seen donned with Maroon and White Adidas cleats, with what looks to be a Louis Vuitton-esque design, in addition to the traditional home maroon jersey, maroon helmet, and white Adidas pants.
Here is the full video:
The LED show seems to be living up to the hype according to the video, with visions of white and maroon lights illuminating a night-covered Kyle Field as York hypes up the viewer and the voiceover highlights the passion of a game day atmosphere at the largest football stadium in the state of Texas.
York will lead the Aggie defense as a captain for the second straight year after racking up 82 total tackles in the 2024 season, in addition to 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and even his first career collegiate interception in the team's comeback win over No. 8 LSU at the tail end of October.
The Maroon and White will look to repeat their hot streak from last year that saw them win seven straight games, and at the same time avoid the late season collapse that saw the team's playoff chances vanish after a tough three-game stretch against South Carolina, Auburn, and Texas.
The Aggies and Roadrunners kick off from Kyle Field at 6:00 P.M. Saturday night.