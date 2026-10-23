Texas A&M vs Alabama Reunites Wilkin Formby With His Former Program

Heading into the biggest road challenge of its 2026 season, Texas A&M football is hungry for a positive start to its long-awaited bye week with a heavyweight matchup against Alabama. It has been four years since the Aggies last traveled to Tuscaloosa, though a few Maroon and White stars are quite familiar with the territory.

Among them is graduate offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, a 320-pounder who transferred to A&M for his last year of eligibility and a chance to start elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference. While the Tuscaloosa native had his wish granted, both the Aggies and he have endured a whirlwind season after reaching the College Football Playoff a season ago.

Beginning the year as A&M's right tackle, the veteran protector has since shifted to right guard, where he has helped the Aggies see some improvement after a rocky start. So what does it mean for Formby to be a first-time visitor to his old school but also his hometown? Let's see how far he has come to get to Oct. 24's showdown.

Trip Down Memory Lane

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the game with LSU at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Formby was brought in during the final years of the great Nick Saban's career at the helm of the Alabama program. With limited action in his first few years for his hometown team, his final season was his most productive, playing in all 15 games while recording 14 starts.

Predominantly used as a tackle, Formby had his fair share of time sliding inside as a guard, giving him a versatile edge as he brought his talent to another SEC program. But now, against his former team, Formby will have to face some old teammates in the trenches, and it certainly isn't the practice field anymore.

Additionally, the Aggies are asking more of Formby than perhaps anyone has to this point in his career, as his success in protecting quarterback Marcel Reed is often the difference between a completion and an errant throw into the dirt. He, alongside left tackle Tyree Adams and center Mark Nabou Jr., is one of the senior-most starting linemen and has had tough sledding against SEC competition, giving up 13 sacks as a unit.

With Alabama in the middle of a two-game skid and A&M with zero margin for error for the rest of the season, Formby will play a crucial role in controlling the pace of the Aggies' offensive attack. Win at the line of scrimmage, and maybe they can pull off the upset. Spoiling his homecoming party? A clean path to Reed and a Crimson Tide victory.

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