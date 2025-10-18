Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Kick Off Time Delayed Due To Weather
The No. 4-ranked Texas A&M Aggies were set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm CT in the 82nd edition of their rivalry.
But now, fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer before seeing the two teams face off.
According to an announcement from the official Texas A&M Football account, the Aggies and Razorbacks' kick-off time has been delayed by two hours due to weather. The game can still be viewed on ESPN.
The Southwest Classic Delayed, But Still Set For Fireworks
Despite the delay, however, Texas A&M and Arkansas fans alike will be set for what looks to be an exciting matchup this afternoon.
The battle for the Southwest Classic Trophy, which the Aggies and Razorbacks will be battling for in Fayetteville this weekend, brings one of the most underrated rivalries in college football to a different light this year as the two teams prepare to meet on campus for the first time since 2014.
While head coach Mike Elko might have had some choice words about the first iteration of the matchup on campus being a road trip for his team, the Aggies enter as the favorite, having won six games in a row since the season began. While to his credit, rivalry games can be a Pandora's box, with uncertainty about what you are getting, the Razorbacks have left a lot to be desired this year from their on-field play.
"Well this year I wish it was at AT&T Stadium," Elko told reporters. "Next year, I'd probably be glad it's in Kyle Field…I'm not even sure if it's on the schedule next year. I haven't looked at it. No, obviously, every other year, it's good and bad. It's good for the campuses. It's good to have this game here at Kyle Field when it happens. I'm sure it's great for them to have the game in Fayetteville when it happens.
For the Aggies, finding a way to navigate around the injury to Le'Veon Moss and continuing to utilize their ground game to set up downfield success for quarterback Marcel Reed will be key to the matchup. While on defense, limiting the damage from dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green and forcing him to use his arm will be the difference in domination and a close finish.
We'll find out one way or another if Texas A&M can overcome those obstacles when the Aggies and Razorbacks kick off at 4:30 pm CT.