Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Sets High Expectations For 2025 Season
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is getting ready to kick off his first season as the full-time starting quarterback under Mike Elko in his redshirt sophomore year.
After coming into 2023 as the third-string quarterback behind Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, Reed wowed the A&M crowd with an impressive debut in the 2023 Texas Bowl after Henderson went down with an injury.
After moving himself up in the depth chart with a back-and-forth battle with Weigman for the starting spot last year, Reed was finally given the keys by Elko late in the season, and after both Weigman and Henderson hit the transfer portal, the starting spot was all Reed's.
Reed Explained Cryptic Instagram Post with Bold Plans For 2025 Season
Tuesday afternoon, the Aggie quarterback made a post on Instagram that simply read "C-Stat to New York to Miami, time to write this chapter," with arrows pointing to the right in between each city.
And at a recent ENG Aviation event, journalist Chancellor Johnson caught up with No. 10, where he offered an explanation for the post.
"C-Stat, New York, Miami, y'all check the locations, I put them there for a reason."
Any person who follows the sport of college football closely should know exactly why the Nashville native named those three cities.
College Station, obviously being where Reed will do the majority of his playing, seven games to be exact, including three straight home games against the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Florida Gators.
New York is home to The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where the in-person presentation of the Heisman Trophy takes place every year, showing Reed's intentions to follow in John David Crow and Johnny Manziel's footsteps this upcoming season.
And finally, Miami, FL is the location of Hard Rock Stadium, where the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be held, and Reed is set on leading the Aggie football team to their first national title in nearly a century.
Though Reed's mid-game relief of Weigman against the LSU Tigers last season led to one of the craziest comebacks in the history of Kyle Field, that was really the main highlight of Reed's time as the starter, except for the game he started against the Florida Gators that helped him prove to the 12th Man and the college football world that he is capable of leading the Aggie team.
After that, it was all downhill for the Maroon and White, with the loss to South Carolina and then the three consecutive losses to Auburn, Texas, and then to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl in dramatic fashion.
Reed and the rest of the Aggies will look to avoid a repeat of their 2024 downfall as they start their season against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30.