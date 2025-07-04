Texas A&M Athletic Director Announces Major Change to Kyle Field
For those that decide to attend a Texas A&M football game at Kyle Field this season, prepare to be astonished.
Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts had big news during his appearance on KBTX's Studio 12 radio show, including the confirmation that LED lights would grace Kyle Field for the upcoming season, after much speculation.
Alberts would confirm that the construction of the lights are currently underway, and the school is currently working to upgrade the wireless internet infrastructure within the stadium.
Alberts Also Pitched New Video Boards As A Future Goal
In addition to the LED lights, Alberts announced on the show that new video and ribbon boards were noted as potential goals for the 2026 football season and was very adamant on enhancing the game day environment and drawing people to the stadium, which holds a six-digit capacity and is the largest in the state of Texas.
"What are we doing to ensure that the experience at Kyle Field is not similar to what you can get just sitting in your own basement?" Alberts said. "We always have to think about those things.
The former Nebraska athletic director was also very clear that the LED effects would be used at the right times, while still holding true to the Texas A&M traditions.
"We will never move away from the traditions that make Texas A&M, but how do we integrate new stuff, new experiences in a way that doesn't conflict with that, you know?" Alberts said.
Alberts willingess to go through with the project goes to show how different his vision is from that of former Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, who was notoriously against adding LED to the Kyle Field grounds, his reasoning being that the amount of night games that A&M hosted was not going to be worth the expenses of the lights being installed.
The use of LED lights has been put into place by many SEC schools, especially Georgia and Alabama, creating an exciting environment during both pregame and during timeouts that gives the opposing team the roughest three to four hours of their lives.
And with the electric crowd that already stands on hand at the Aggie football games, the addition of the lights is sure to crank the volume and intensity of the fans up to 11, maybe even 12.
The Aggies and the 12th Man will get to see the first LED show on display during the season opener on Aug. 30, when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field.