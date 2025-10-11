Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators Preview: Score Predictions
Texas A&M football is set on ending its three-game home stand with its third straight Southeastern Conference victory. The job will not be easy, as the Aggies will be facing a Florida Gators squad that is fresh off an upset victory over Texas at home.
The Aggies are just above a touchdown favorite over the Gators, and have put togther a strong resume going into this Saturday's game, taking down their two previous SEC foes decisively after a signature road win over Notre Dame in the third game of the season.
A&M is lead by quarterback Marcel Reed, a man on a mission to become one of the Aggies' greats in his first season at the helm of the offense. He has a strong supporting cast, with wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion combining for over 1,000 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns.
The Gators on the other hand have suffered mightily at the hands of top-10 teams outside of Texas, putting up just 17 points between their matchups against LSU and Miami. However, it looks like they are ready to turn the page after dropping 29 points on the Longhorns.
With all that in mind, let's take a look at what the Texas A&M Aggies on SI have to say about how the game will play out on Saturday:
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
With Florida coming off of a huge win at home, they now enter Kyle Field to face an undefeated Texas A&M team who has been nothing but resilient this season. To finish up a three game home stand, the Aggies are going to lay everything out on the field and top the Gators in an epic SEC showdown.
Texas A&M 31, Florida 13
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies welcome the Gators to Kyle Field, hoping to avoid the same results that their rivals from Austin were hit with last week in Gainesville. The win was definitely a turnaround that Florida needed after their messy start to the season, and with quarterback DJ Lagway slowly finding his feet, this Gator could spell more of a threat than many imagine.
That being said, the Aggies are one of the best teams in the nation at getting through to the quarterback, and even though Lagway has already played a game against the Aggies, this is a high-octane Texas A&M defense, plus the game will be in College Station this year, which already swings the pendulum of momentum in favor of the Maroon and White.
Florida's defense has also shined when needed lately, but the offense that they're tasked with defending Saturday will provide a very interesting challenge, one that will truly prove how legit Florida's win over Texas last week was. I don't see two straight wins over Lone Star schools, however, so give me A&M in a relatively close game.
Texas A&M 24, Florida 20
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Even with their win over Texas last week, the Gators are still in the lower tier of the SEC and have no shortage of question marks. The Aggies’ defense is red-hot right now, and against a suspect offense with the home crowd behind them, this should be their game to lose.
Texas A&M 27, Florida 14
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
The Aggies face a tough task when the Gators come to town. I believe Marcel Reed passes for over 300 yards and continues to make a case to be in Heisman Trophy talks. Mario Craverand KC Concepcion both goover 100 yards on the night and RuebenOwens plays a huge factor on the ground. DJ Lagway has an impressive night against the A&M secondary, but it is not enough to secure the road victory.
Texas A&M 41, Florida 20
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The Florida Gators were the first team to learn who Marcel Reed is and what he can do when he had his coming-out party against them in 2024. This season, the Gators are coming into Kyle Field looking to earn another top-10 win on the season. Florida’s defensive line is what gave them the edge over the Texas Longhorns, but the Aggies’ offensive unit as a whole is in better shape, especially the Maroon Goons up front. Reed and the Aggies remain unbeaten.
Texas A&M 28, Florida 17