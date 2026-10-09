Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Missouri: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report, and More

After a two-game losing streak, the Texas A&M Aggies bounced back in week five with a critical win, but are now looking to start a winning streak and salvage the season.

It won't be an easy task, however, as the Aggies will hit the road to take on the red-hot Missouri Tigers, who got a massive ranked win in week five..

Here is how to watch the exciting week six matchup.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) pitches the ball to running back Rueben Owens II (4) during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 3-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers 4-1 (1-1 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 3-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. No. 14 Missouri Tigers 4-1 (1-1 in SEC) What: Sixth game of the season for both teams

Sixth game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, October 10, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, October 10, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Memorial Stadium (Columbus, Missouri)

Memorial Stadium (Columbus, Missouri) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Tigers would take a step back in 2025 and finish the year with an 8-5 record.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Tigers would take a step back in 2025 and finish the year with an 8-5 record. Series History: The Aggies hold the all-time record 11-7, and have won the last three contests, including two in Columbus.

Meet the Coaches

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts toward a referee during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri: Drinkwitz is entering year seven at the helm for the Tigers, and has amassed a 50-30 record over that time. Prior to the Tigers, he was the head coach for Appalachian State for one season.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 22-9 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas A&M +3.5 (-115), Missouri +3.5 (-105)

Texas A&M +3.5 (-115), Missouri +3.5 (-105) Over/Under: 48.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 8 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR Mario Craver

WR Mario Craver Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy

Missouri players listed as Probable: EDGE Jaden Jones, LB Bobby Washington JR., CB Jahlil Florence, TE Brett Norfleet

EDGE Jaden Jones, LB Bobby Washington JR., CB Jahlil Florence, TE Brett Norfleet Missouri players listed as QUESTIONABLE : LB Robart Woodyard Jr., WR DaMarion Fowlkes, S Kensley Louisdor-Faustin, EDGE Langden Kitchen, S Santana Banner, EDGE Darris Smith, OL Cayden Green

LB Robart Woodyard Jr., WR DaMarion Fowlkes, S Kensley Louisdor-Faustin, EDGE Langden Kitchen, S Santana Banner, EDGE Darris Smith, OL Cayden Green Missouri players listed OUT: S JaDon Blair, RB Malae Fonoti, RB Ahmad Hardy, OL Josh Atkins, TE Gavin Hoffman

What to Know About the Tigers

The Tigers feature a balanced offensive attack, led by running back Jamal Roberts, who is 6th in the country in rushing yards (606) and 2nd in the country with 113 carries. He is aided by quarterback Austin Simmons, who has yet to throw an interception this season.

Defensively, the Tigers are fairly middle of the pack, but do rank No. 22 in college football in opponent sack percentage, taking down the opposing quarterbacks 9.09 percent of the time.

The Aggies will need to be staunch in all areas to come away from this one with a win.

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