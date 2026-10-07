3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M’s Week 5 Game vs Missouri

This weekend, Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium will feature several marquee matchups as Texas A&M travels to take on Missouri.

Head coach Mike Elko’s program knows that to pull out a win, it will start with each player winning their matchup.

With pressure upon the Aggies to get their first ranked win of the season, the offense and defense will showcase key battles that might determine the outcome of the contest, and these could very well be those three areas.

Texas A&M Running Backs vs Missouri Defensive Line

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week’s game against the Razorbacks went very well for the running back room. Arguably, it was the best week of football the room has had all season, and they hope it carries on into Week 6.

Running backs Rueben Owens and KJ Edwards led the way in the run game, with others contributing as well. Owens recorded the most carries, and Edwards led the team in the most yards. Owens had 14 carries for 43 yards, and Edwards had 66 yards, tying quarterback Marcel Reed for the most of the evening.

This big, physical Tigers’ defense is much more talented than the Razorbacks, so the Aggies' offense will need the two ball carriers to step up, with help from the offensive line to take pressure off Reed. Edge Daeden Hopkins and defensive tackle Jason Dowell will do everything they can to limit explosive plays from the speedsters, making this an intriguing matchup.

Marcel Reed vs Tigers’ Secondary

Reed took a step in the right direction after he completed 14 of his 19 passes against Arkansas. He wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game and finally used his legs more to lead the offense downfield.

Going into the weekend, the Nashville native is likely fully aware of how dangerous this Missouri secondary can be and will take advantage of any opportunity, so being on the right page with his receivers will be crucial.

The Tigers’ coverage includes safety Santana Barbara and Kensley Louidor-Faustin alongside cornerbacks Sione Laulea, Chris Graves Jr. and Jahlil Florence, who will lock down pass catchers and do anything to disrupt Reed, so pay attention to how these matchups go.

Isaiah Horton vs Cayden Lee

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the SEC's best wide receivers square off in an early-morning kickoff.

A&M’s best downfield threat is wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who transferred from Alabama and has been a huge target for Reed. He sits at 17 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns. His speed and verticality are unbelievable and could be a difference-maker this weekend.

As for one of Missouri's best weapons, it’s Cayden Lee who leads the team in receptions. He has already caught 35 passes for 522 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per catch. He's already found a way to score, with four touchdowns and a season-long 47-yard catch, so it will be an exciting day to see what both weapons do for their team.

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