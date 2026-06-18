Texas A&M vs The Citadel: Matchups That Will Determine Game

As the mid-October affair between Texas A&M and The Citadel quickly approaches, there is a ton of excitement about the matchups this non-conference battle offers.

One of the SEC's powerhouses, the Aggies, face off against the SoCon’s Bulldogs at Kyle Field in a game that matters for both teams.

Head coach Mike Elko’s crew will hope it is a game that fuels them and locks them in for a massive showdown on the road in Tuscaloosa, while for head coach Maurice Drayton, it will be all about making it competitive in a game that is their version of the Super Bowl.

With plenty of eyes on how both teams are going to execute and produce numbers going into this contest, which matchups will be most important?

Texas A&M Pass vs The Citadel Secondary

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There haven’t been many times when the Maroon and White have gotten off to a sleepy start, but one of those early morning games last season saw one of its worst football games played in the Elko era in Aggieland.

During that game, when the crowd was still funneling in and waking up, quarterback Marcel Reed got his offense off to what was arguably his worst performance, which turned into one of his best.

Yes, it was against South Carolina, and this is The Citadel, but learning from those mistakes will be crucial, and being able to pass the football early on will get the 12th Man into the game and ease the nerves. It was a first half with two interceptions, uncharacteristic of Reed, who had 141 yards on only six completions.

Finding ways to avoid a start like that is going to be of the essence because, with the Bulldogs knowing how big of an underdog they already are, sparking any momentum will fire up that sideline, and that might result in the unthinkable.

The Citadel has one of its veterans who has showcased leadership and experience in the backfield to lock down coverage, and it is Nick Mirabella who will be doing everything in his power to shut down either Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel Roman, or Isaiah Horton. Questions surround who the other starters in the secondary will be, but with how dangerous this wide receiver room is, it will be one to circle.

Texas A&M Defensive Line vs The Citadel Offense

In one of last year’s non-conference games to start the season, the A&M defense gave up more yards to UTSA than it would have liked, and some of that came in the run game. It is a new season, with new players working their way on and off the field, and no matter who is on that field, piling up stops will be the ultimate goal.

The 'Bulldogs' offense was significantly better at running the football than passing it, with a total rushing average of 2,854 yards, while the passing offense totaled 1,424 yards. That signals that the DNA of the offense starts with pounding the football down opponents' throats and will be a test upfront for whoever is up there.

It is shaping up to be a season where there will be plenty of DJ Hicks, Anto Saka, CJ Mims, TJ Searcy, and Marco Jones that will try to win at the line of scrimmage, and if that group can establish dominance throughout the day against quarterback Quentin Hayes and his teammates, it could set the tone for the rest of the defense.

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