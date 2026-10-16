Texas A&M vs The Citadel Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

Texas A&M takes on The Citadel this weekend at Kyle Field for the third and final non-conference game in the regular season.

The Aggies are coming off a loss to the Missouri Tigers while the Bulldogs are coming off a loss to East Tennessee State so both programs are in need of a win this weekend.

Can their be a major upset in College Station, Texas this weekend or will the Maroon and White figure things out on their home field? This is what the Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff predict will happen.

Staff Predictions

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth Dowdle

This should be simple for Texas A&M. Yes, there’s been issues. Yes, everybody’s mad. But The Citadel will provide the reprieve for now. We’ll see what happens later.

Texas A&M 50, The Citadel, 3

Noah Ruiz

There's only one hope for the season, and that's a change at quarterback. What makes matters difficult is that The Citadel is just about the only competition to test out that shift. Regardless of who is under center, it should theoretically be a blowout win for the Aggies.

Texas A&M 50, The Citadel, 7

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JD Andress

If there was every a time for the Aggies offense to figure things out, this is the week to do so. The main thing to look for in this one is if they keep Reed in the whole time to boost his confidence, because if he struggles in this one, a whole other conversation should happen.

Texas A&M 48, The Citadel, 3

Aaron Raley

The 12th Man probably didn't expect to be fretting about a game against The Citadel at this point in time a couple of months ago, but here we are.

Luckily for the Aggies, this game serves a time for the many wrongs of the team to get right, and it couldn't come at a more convenient time as a road trip against the Alabama Crimson Tide sits a little over a week away.

But that is later, and this is now. Whoever gets the start at quarterback, be it Marcel Reed or Brady Hart, steers the Maroon and White back on track for a big win over The Citadel, and they should use this game to get everything back on track, stay above .500, and not fret about the challenge that awaits them next week in Tuscaloosa.

Texas A&M 35, The Citadel, 10

Kolton Becker

A&M's offense gets back on track after a surprising six-game start. The Citadel will have no answers on offense or defense.

Marcel Reed will get his reps and likely play the first half, while Brady Hart will probably play the entire second half. The Aggies get a handful of sacks from the men on the defensive line and will force at least two turnovers. The secondary won't let this offense operate at the pace it wants to either. It's a great get-right game before hitting the road to take on the Crimson Tide next weekend.

Texas A&M, 45 The Citadel, 6

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