What Missouri Just Exposed About Texas A&M

Halfway through its 2026 season, Texas A&M football is stuck in the mud, to say the least. Jammed at a .500 record with just one Southeastern Conference victory, the hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are pretty much dead in the water and it's not hard to see where the Aggies are struggling.

Ranking in the bottom-4 of college football in explosive 20+ yard plays with fewer than 20, quarterback Marcel Reed posted yet another disappointing performance at the helm of the offense. The unit managed just two first downs in the first half, and overthrows and dirt-balls characterized the struggles from the first snap to the last. The loss to Missouri not only threw out any real chances of competing for a championship, but it also exposed something critical about A&M.

It made it quite clear that Reed commanding the offense is not the answer going forward, no matter who the opponent might be. After taking the Aggies by storm a season ago, his regression has doomed their chances of getting back to a meaningful postseason. Then to add more fuel to the flame, he has not accounted for a touchdown against a ranked opponent in 17 consecutive quarters.

A Necessary Move

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the offseason training and hype coming into this year, Reed has not been hitting anywhere close to the marks necessary to compete for the SEC, let alone a national title. He has turned the ball over at least once in all of his Power 4 competitions, with the only exception coming against lowly Arkansas, which is having a season even than A&M.

Although his line has regressed since it lost four starters to the NFL a season ago, there are more glaring issues than just his protection. Overthrowing his open wide receivers has been a problem since he became the starter for the Aggies, and the numbers have not gone down in his second season at the helm, often leading to his costly interceptions.

His completion rate of just 55.3% is the worst in the entire SEC, and his six picks are the third-worst of everyday starters in the conference. In other key categories like passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating, Reed ranks in the bottom three as well, and has made it quite clear that not only should the Aggies make a change at quarterback, but also that it is almost statistically impossible for another passer to be any worse.

Though Florida native Brady Hart is listed as QB2 for A&M, the game against the Citadel would be the perfect opportunity to give true freshman Helaman Casuga crucial playing time, as he was brought in to be the quarterback of the future for the Aggies. While it may have been rash to make the change after the first mishap against Kentucky, there have been almost no signs of improvement for Reed, and the competition will only get tougher going forward.

So was the loss a necessary evil to turn the page on lackluster offense? Perhaps, but it may go deeper than just a singular issue with who is throwing the ball and make it evident that play calling itself is the root of the problem. Of course, if that were to happen, it would take turning the page on Reed as well.

Deeper still, the modern era of college football puts head coach Mike Elko in a peculiar position: benching your team captain quarterback who makes north of $1 million in the middle of a spiraling season. Putting Reed on the sidelines could easily break team chemistry and pretty much guarantee his transfer in the offseason, but there have been plenty of gambles taken on the road to success, and such a move would not be too harshly to many of the Aggie faithful.

But as evidenced in the past, it's not a coach's job to satisfy the masses, but rather to produce a winning product. Funny enough, sometimes certain moves can do both, and whether or not the loss to Missouri properly exposed the largest problem has yet to be seen.

All that can be expected is either eye-rolls or glimmers of hope for whoever trots out under center against the Citadel.

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