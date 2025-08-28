Texas A&M WR Reaches NIL Deal With 7-Eleven
Texas A&M football has hit the ground running this offseason to revitalize its depleted wide receiver corps. In its search for its next big star pass catcher, North Carolina State transfer KC Concepcion brings both size and experience to change the game for the Aggies.
Now fully settled in head coach Mike Elko's system, Concepcion is ready to take on the role of WR1 as well as representing 7-Eleven as he inks one of the biggest NIL deals in his A&M era.
Being one of the faces of the Southeastern Conference's most potent young offenses has its perks, and in the new age of college football, NIL deals and sponsorships are the gateway to creating a solid player profile heading into the professional scene.
"Always Open"
Concepcion comes into Week 1 with high expectations after joining the Aggies over the winter, as he assumes the role of WR1 for quarterback Marcel Reed. Under the NIL agency "The Familie", the former member of the Wolfpack is quickly gaining momentum in the NIL space.
Already having a spot with Allstate's "Good Hands Team", Concepcion makes another play on words by being a part of the convenience store that is "Always Open".
The Charlotte, North Carolina native will be keen on proving himself worthy of such a title as A&M gears up for its season opener against UTSA on Saturday. Concepcion was announced earlier this week as the team's WR1, where he will look to recapture his 2023 form he had with NC State.
In his true freshman season, Concepcion was an unstoppable force in the Atlantic Coast Conference, breaking multiple NC State freshman records en route to a Freshman All-American selection following the 2023 campaign.
He exploded with offensive talent, hauling in over 800 yards through the air and adding over 300 on the ground. While also slinging the rock for a score, Concepcion was responsible for 11 touchdowns in his true freshman season. He added an additional 8 touchdowns in his second year before ultimately taking his talents to College Station, Texas.
Now with a solid supporting cast both on and off the field, Concepcion has the ability to live up to the greatness expected of him and be the Aggies' next big-time wide receiver.
In a college world that is dominated by sponsorship and agreements with the biggest names, Concepcion has made a deal that reminds fans that extraordinary talent can be right around the corner store.