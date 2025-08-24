All Aggies

Can KC Concepcion End Major Texas A&M Drought This Season?

Mike Evans was the last Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season back in 2013. Does Concepcion have a chance to end the drought?

Noah Ruiz

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) celebrates after a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In the past 30 years, Texas A&M football has been no stranger to pumping out NFL talent. From All-Pro linebackers Von Miller and Dat Nguyen to Super Bowl champion wide receiver Mike Evans, these stars started out with humble beginnings with the Aggies.

Offensively, there have been few names to come close to Evans in terms of wide receiver talent in College Station. The Galveston native was the key to ballooning the A&M offense in 2012 and 2013 with the help of Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, and was the last Maroon and White receiver to catch over 1,000 yards when he hauled in 1,394 back in 2013.

With that said, it's been quite a while since a receiver of Evans's talent has flashed through Kyle Field, though N.C. State transfer KC Concepcion might just be the one to end this drought that has spanned over a decade.

A True WR1

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10).
Highly touted out of the transfer portal this past offseason, teams across the country were big on bringing the Chambers (NC) High product into their program, though A&M head coach Mike Elko ultimately convinced Concepcion that College Station was the place to be.

Though he didn't hit 1,000 yards exactly in his time with the Wolfpack, Concepcion has used his five-foot-eleven, 190-pound build to put him position to succeed in any offense. As a true freshman in 2023, he set NC State records with 71 receptions for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns, turning heads in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Concepcion is not only a deadly weapon in the passing game, but has also shown great ability as a rusher. In his record-breaking 2023 season, he added 320 yards on the ground while throwing a touchdown pass as well. Quite a Swiss Army knife across the board.

Though the need for him to run the ball will surely diminish with such a loaded Aggie running back room, Concepcion has the opportunity to return to his 2023 form with quarterback Marcel Reed throwing him the ball and perhaps contend for the All-SEC team.

With a nearly brand-new receiving corps for Reed, Concepcion presents experience as a true WR1 option and an all-world skill set to become the next great Aggie receiver. When you pair such a performance with a sturdy, hard-nosed run game in the 2025 season, it may be time that A&M breaks through its 8-4 plateau and competes for a championship.

NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

