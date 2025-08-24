Can KC Concepcion End Major Texas A&M Drought This Season?
In the past 30 years, Texas A&M football has been no stranger to pumping out NFL talent. From All-Pro linebackers Von Miller and Dat Nguyen to Super Bowl champion wide receiver Mike Evans, these stars started out with humble beginnings with the Aggies.
Offensively, there have been few names to come close to Evans in terms of wide receiver talent in College Station. The Galveston native was the key to ballooning the A&M offense in 2012 and 2013 with the help of Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, and was the last Maroon and White receiver to catch over 1,000 yards when he hauled in 1,394 back in 2013.
With that said, it's been quite a while since a receiver of Evans's talent has flashed through Kyle Field, though N.C. State transfer KC Concepcion might just be the one to end this drought that has spanned over a decade.
A True WR1
Highly touted out of the transfer portal this past offseason, teams across the country were big on bringing the Chambers (NC) High product into their program, though A&M head coach Mike Elko ultimately convinced Concepcion that College Station was the place to be.
Though he didn't hit 1,000 yards exactly in his time with the Wolfpack, Concepcion has used his five-foot-eleven, 190-pound build to put him position to succeed in any offense. As a true freshman in 2023, he set NC State records with 71 receptions for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns, turning heads in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Concepcion is not only a deadly weapon in the passing game, but has also shown great ability as a rusher. In his record-breaking 2023 season, he added 320 yards on the ground while throwing a touchdown pass as well. Quite a Swiss Army knife across the board.
Though the need for him to run the ball will surely diminish with such a loaded Aggie running back room, Concepcion has the opportunity to return to his 2023 form with quarterback Marcel Reed throwing him the ball and perhaps contend for the All-SEC team.
With a nearly brand-new receiving corps for Reed, Concepcion presents experience as a true WR1 option and an all-world skill set to become the next great Aggie receiver. When you pair such a performance with a sturdy, hard-nosed run game in the 2025 season, it may be time that A&M breaks through its 8-4 plateau and competes for a championship.