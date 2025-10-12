The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win over Florida
Texas A&M football took care of business against the upset-minded Florida Gators in a night-showdown at Kyle Field, combining admirable efforts on both sides of the ball to get the job done in 34-17 fashion.
Though the margin of victory was a large one, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway kept his composure throughout the contest, slicing through the A&M secondary to rack up the second-most passing yards thrown on the Aggies' defense.
Despite this fact, the Maroon and White now sit comfortably at 6-0 as one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the country. The competition was fierce, with its fair share of good, bad and ugly all across the board. What were they exactly? Let's find out.
The Good: Penalty problems cease
The kryptonite to many promising A&M drives this season, penalties have been the thorn in the side for A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and Co. The Aggies were among the nation's most penalized teams, with seemingly no end in sight, until Saturday night.
A&M head coach Mike Elko's squad appeared more disciplined in their victory over Florida, being flagged just three times for 30 yards through the entire contest. Additionally, one of those penalties, an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, was called following a fumble recovery as it had little to no impact to the outcome of the game.
The lack of penalties helped the Aggies stay out of their own way and was part of the reason behind a 34-point unleashing on a sturdy Florida defense.
The Bad: Randy Bond's long-range struggles continue
The pressure on the kicker position is arguably second to that of the quarterback, as a kicker sees the field in limited amounts, and his kicks are crucial to the success of the team. However, when a kicker misses, the blame game floats all about the stadium.
For kicker Randy Bond, losing his starting job over the summer and then earning it back thanks to an injury to starting kicker Jared Zirkel has added pressure on his performance. In Saturday's contest, Bond missed another 40+ yard field goal wide left, meaning the Aggies were unable to cash in on an opportunity to score.
There's always room to improve, but Bond must do it quickly with the meat of the Southeastern Conference schedule coming up.
The Ugly: Moss is shaken up once more
A scary sight for the A&M faithful who know what it means to lose such a prolific rusher, running back Le'Veon Moss, went down in the first half against Florida and did not return to the game. The Louisiana native was off to a terrific start with a 22-yard touchdown run and 46 yards off of five carries, though he would be watching from the sidelines the rest of the contest.
Heading to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, next weekend, the Aggies will need their top rusher back to get things rolling in their favor.