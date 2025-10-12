Texas A&M Star Le'Veon Moss Exits vs Florida with Scary Injury
During Texas A&M’s Saturday night bout against the Florida Gators, the Aggies were a tale of two teams. Usually, when teams look completely different over the course of the game, it is usually a tale of two halves, or there is a turnover that is the culprit of the intense shift.
For Texas A&M, it was an injury.
During the first half of the Aggies’ Saturday night victory, running back Le’Veon Moss went down with an apparent leg injury following a scary hip-drop tackle from a Florida defender.
Le’Veon Moss’ Impact
In the first quarter, Moss looked like he was on his way to having a phenomenal game. He had recorded five carries for 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground and showed no signs of slowing down.
On his last carry of the night, a Florida defender grabbed Moss from behind and dropped his weight to the ground, coming down on Moss’ left ankle. The Louisiana native immediately started writhing in pain, a scene reminiscent of last season’s South Carolina game. Something that should give the 12th Man some hope is that Moss was able to get off the field with some assistance from the Aggies’ training staff.
Last season, Moss went down with a torn MCL and ACL which marked the start of the Aggies’ downfall. Moss was the heart and soul of the Fightin’ Farmers’ run game that held the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns.
Heading into the Florida game, Moss had accumulated 343 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 65 carries. If the Aggies have to move on without Moss, they have a full room behind him. Rueben Owens has what it takes to be a feature back, freshman Jamarion Morrow has emerged as a legitimate threat, and Amari Daniels and EJ Smith have proven that they are serviceable as well.
The past couple of games, Moss has been battling through illness and injury. Moss has recently been seen vomiting on the sidelines during games and making frequent trips to the injury tent because of it. He also exited briefly last game and spent some time on the injury bike before returning.
”It is something we're working through with him,” head coach Mike Elko said on Moss’ stomach issues. “I'm not sure there's a ton of precautions or medicine for it. It's just something he's working through."
Until more information is provided, A&M fans will hold their breath regarding Moss’ status.