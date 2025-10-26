The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win over LSU
Texas A&M football required a big-time comeback to seize victory on the road against its hardened, Southeastern Conference opponent in LSU, a team that has had the Aggies' name in the recent past, winning all six matches in Death Valley since A&M joined the SEC.
It took an All-American comeback in the third quarter for the Aggies to seize victory, firing off three touchdowns in the first frame of the second half to bury the Tigers quickly and effectively, winning 49-25 on the road. Now 8-0 and undefeated in the SEC, the Bayou is empty in a fashion that was good, bad and ugly.
The Good: Resilience, resilience, resilience
Facing an 18-14 deficit at the half, things looked bleak to say the least. However, for those who have monitored the A&M program this year, an adjustment going into the third quarter seemed all but imminent. And the adjust came, arriving as a Texas-sized avalanche that buried the Tigers as quickly as their momentum grew.
Reed avenged where he fell short and made sure LSU and the rest of the nation knew that A&M has arrived, willing to do what is necessary to win, no matter what it takes. His two interceptions were lost in his four-touchdown triumph, sticking it to the Tigers, who have plagued the Aggies on the road time and time again.
With head coach Mike Elko rallying his troops once again in one of their biggest games of the season, it seems like a path to the College Football Playoff is in the works, so long as the Aggies find their way to give their best effort when it matters most.
The Bad: Death Valley...dead in the third quarter?
Tiger Stadium, defined by the sheer impossibility of achieving victory while visiting, was rendered a ghost town by the third quarter. Coming out of halftime, the Aggies were trailing for the first time, though it wouldn't come close to deterring their resolve, as they hammered 28 points before their first punt of the second half.
To make matters worse for the LSU faithful, there was just about no one hanging around after running back Jamarion Morrow scored his second touchdown of the night, putting the Aggies up 49-18. Winning in the Southeastern Conference is about as difficult as it gets; therefore, it's best not to give up 35 unanswered points.
The Ugly: The blocked punt rears its'...well...ugly head again
Momentum was in favor of the Aggies despite the need for a punt; however, the situation went from bad to worse when a collapse in blocking coverage resulted in a blocked kick turned safety for the Tigers. A&M's misfortune opened the door for LSU to put together a commanding end of the half, firing off 11 straight points before an answer could come.