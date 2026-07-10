Who Will Become the Next Face of Texas A&M Football?

The face of Texas A&M football is its leader under center, as it so often is. Marcel Reed was a Heisman candidate early in the season before faltering late in the campaign, but his development from 2024 to 2025 gives the team a tantalizing ceiling for 2026.

Reed has two remaining seasons of eligibility, but if he were to take his talent to the NFL in 2027, who would succeed as the face of Texas A&M football? Let’s look at which underclassman has a chance to become the Aggies’ top name a season from now.

Who Could Be the Face of Texas A&M Football in 2027?

The Texas A&M Aggies huddle before the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy answer is to predict that it will be another quarterback. In recent memory, players like Johnny Manziel and Kellen Mond were the defining players in maroon and white. However, the future under center after Reed is uncertain.

Brady Hart is expected to be Reed's backup in 2026 after his redshirt last season. He will likely have an inside lane to be the starter in 2027, though it will not be so simple. Like Hart, Helaman Casuga was a four-star recruit, and Class of 2027 four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson will be a true freshman. The future is unpredictable, especially with the transfer portal.

One constant Texas A&M can rely on is its head coach: Mike Elko. As one of the most successful defensive play-callers in college football, Elko's ability to disrupt opposing offenses should remain steady. The Aggies' next top defensive player could break out this season.

Sophomore edge rusher Marco Jones might be one of the Aggies’ most important defensive players this season. After exceeding expectations as a true freshman, the former four-star recruit from California could be in the perfect position to take another step forward in 2026.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The athletic traits are obvious. Jones was a member of Texas A&M’s baseball team, though he has narrowed his focus to the gridiron. He credited that decision to his desire to reach the NFL; by focusing on football, he won't miss important reps in the spring.

Jones is listed at 6’5” and 258 pounds. He put on muscle from his freshman season, which he can afford without needing to be ready for the diamond.

Last season was about growth, and Jones did more than that. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. After learning from players like Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, Jones is ready to contribute.

“I think [from Howell,] something that I learned is just make everything super intentional, right? Everything you do, whenever you're rushing or setting the edge or doing things like that, just make everything intentional and always bring your best game,” Jones said in April.

Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones in the second half of a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has the faith of his peers in the building as well. During the annual Maroon & White Game draft, he was the second overall pick, selected by Team White. First-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill also praised his maturity level.

“Honestly, off the field, he's gotten a lot more mature,” Hemphill said in March. “He was a 17-, 18-year-old kid when he got here last year. I feel like one year in the system has done him a world of good.”

“He's grown up a lot; he's taken football a lot more serious … he's really starting to get in and watch film with [edge rushers coach Stan Watson and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson]. He's taking this thing really the way we want all of our guys to take it.”

Over the last five seasons, Elko’s defenses have averaged nearly 35 sacks per season. Without Howell (11.5 sacks), Dayon Hayes (4.5), Onyedim (2.5) and Regis (2.0), the Aggies will need multiple players to step up to maintain their pass-rush production.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones warms up before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anto Saka is a strong bet to lead the Aggies in sacks. He is a veteran pass rusher who recorded 12.0 career sacks with Northwestern before coming to College Station, Texas, through the transfer portal. TJ Searcy is another player who will be a key contributor in his senior season.

Elko utilizes a deep defensive line rotation. Even if Jones finishes behind Saka and Searcy in snaps in 2026, he should be on the field plenty, giving him valuable developmental opportunities.

“Marco's great. A young guy, but he's competitive. He's shown that he understands the game, and he can rush the passer, too,” Saka said in April. “When we're out there in practice, when it's third down, it's almost pick your poison. So, I love rushing beside Marco. He's going to be a really great player.”

“It's not going to be a drop-off, I'll tell you that,” Saka said about this season’s defensive line. “We get after the quarterback, and we do it well. So be tuned for that.”

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