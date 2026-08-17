Donald Tabron II Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans After Commitment Announcement

The Texas A&M Aggies obviously have their full attention on the last few weeks of Fall Camp as the Aggies prepare for a 2026 season that is filled with plenty of lofty expectations and projections placed by both Texas A&M fans and college football analysts alike.

And for head coach Mike Elko, the last few weeks will serve the purpose of finalizing the depth chart and giving players the chance to carve out spots in the rotations for when the Aggies hit the field for the first time against Missouri State.

However, while Elko and the Aggies look to gear up for the start of the 2026 season, the Texas A&M head coach has still kept his eyes on the recruiting trail. And a recent recruiting win for the Aggies should get Texas A&M fans excited, especially after what the commit said following his decision to pledge to the Maroon and White.

Five-Star Quarterback is Excited About Joining the Texas A&M Program

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies scored a big-time victory on the recruiting trail as five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II committed to the program over the weekend.

Tabron II is one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 recruiting class, with the signal-caller ranked the No. 29 player in the nation, the No. 3 quarterback in the cycle and the second-ranked prospect out of the state of Michigan.

Speaking with Rivals shortly after his commitment, Tabron II used the slogan that is quickly becoming synonymous with many of the players who commit to the Texas A&M program, reflecting the work that Elko has put in as he heads into year three in College Station.

"Elko era," Tabron II said while putting on a cowboy hat. "He's (Elko) been doing his thing with the whole staff, Coach (Joey) Lynch, Coach (Holmon) Wiggins. I'm excited to be committed, and at A&M we're going to do very big things."

WATCH: Elite QB Donald Tabron II commits to Texas A&M and puts on the cowboy hat🤠



“Elko era.” https://t.co/OzJauz0oLH pic.twitter.com/3lYpKmVh9g — Rivals (@Rivals) August 16, 2026

And Tabron II dove deeper while talking with Rivals, breaking down the successful effort that Elko and the rest of his coaching staff did to recruit the five-star quarterback.

"A few weeks ago, I was able to talk to coach Lynch, coach Wiggins, and coach Elko on the phone, and it felt like the right time," Tabron II said. "Talking with my family, my mom, my dad, my younger brother, we felt like it was right. They did a great job recruiting me; went to two or three games, spring practice, junior day, summer camp, and it was the right time."

Texas A&M currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2027 cycle, and while the Aggies now have just two players committed to the 2028 class, the addition of Tabron II makes for an elite foundation.

And if the Elko era is truly ushered in, the Aggies won't have any trouble stacking another top class in 2028, as they currently hold with the 2027 cycle.

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